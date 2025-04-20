Rouen 2025 final: Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic
Date: April 20, 2025
Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €267,082
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic preview
Top seed Elina Svitolina will take on Olga Danilovic in the final of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole.
Svitolina is a serious competitor on the women's tour. After a quarterfinal run in the Australian Open, she chalked up a last-eight finish in Indian Wells and a fourth-round appearance in the Miami Open. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her in Miami 7-6(5), 6-3.
The Ukrainian entered Rouen after back-to-back wins in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. She outfoxed Jil Teichmann, Anhelina Kalinina, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro en route to the semifinal and then overpowered Elena-Gabriela Ruse to stake her claim for the title. Svitolina eased past Ruse in straight sets 6-0, 6-2
Meanwhile, Olga Danilovic is among the most steady players on tour at the moment. She's made a positive start to the season by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the second round of the Transylvania Open. Despite a valiant effort against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard outfoxed her in Melbourne 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Danilovic started her campaign in Rouen by eliminating Aleksandra Krunic and Linda Fruhvirtova in the first two rounds. She then overpowered Moyuka Uchijima in the quarterfinal and held her nerve against Suzan Lamens in the semifinal. The Serb defeated Lamens in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is 0-0.
Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic prediction
Elina Svitolina has six titles to her name on clay. She's made a solid start to the season and will be eager to cap off a clinical week in Rouen. The Ukrainian is known for her high-tactical acumen and excellent groundstrokes off both wings.
Danilovic, meanwhile, has proved yet again that she belongs to the top level on tour. The Serb is constantly improving her game and has a great opportunity to win her third main tour title in Rouen. She likes to function from the baseline and has a versatile all-around game.
Danilovic has a better record on clay as compared to other surfaces. However, dealing with a former top-three player like Svitolina is a different ball game on tour.
Considering their recent form and experience at the highest level, the Ukrainian will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. Despite Danilovic's potent form in Rouen, Svitolina should be able to lift the trophy on Sunday.
Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.