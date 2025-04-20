Rouen 2025 final: Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic

Date: April 20, 2025

Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic preview

Svitolina plays a potent backhand in the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Top seed Elina Svitolina will take on Olga Danilovic in the final of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole.

Svitolina is a serious competitor on the women's tour. After a quarterfinal run in the Australian Open, she chalked up a last-eight finish in Indian Wells and a fourth-round appearance in the Miami Open. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her in Miami 7-6(5), 6-3.

The Ukrainian entered Rouen after back-to-back wins in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. She outfoxed Jil Teichmann, Anhelina Kalinina, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro en route to the semifinal and then overpowered Elena-Gabriela Ruse to stake her claim for the title. Svitolina eased past Ruse in straight sets 6-0, 6-2

Danilovic plays a forehand at a WTA 250 Tournament on tour - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Olga Danilovic is among the most steady players on tour at the moment. She's made a positive start to the season by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the second round of the Transylvania Open. Despite a valiant effort against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard outfoxed her in Melbourne 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Danilovic started her campaign in Rouen by eliminating Aleksandra Krunic and Linda Fruhvirtova in the first two rounds. She then overpowered Moyuka Uchijima in the quarterfinal and held her nerve against Suzan Lamens in the semifinal. The Serb defeated Lamens in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is 0-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic odds

Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Danilovic in action at the Transylvania Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina has six titles to her name on clay. She's made a solid start to the season and will be eager to cap off a clinical week in Rouen. The Ukrainian is known for her high-tactical acumen and excellent groundstrokes off both wings.

Danilovic, meanwhile, has proved yet again that she belongs to the top level on tour. The Serb is constantly improving her game and has a great opportunity to win her third main tour title in Rouen. She likes to function from the baseline and has a versatile all-around game.

Danilovic has a better record on clay as compared to other surfaces. However, dealing with a former top-three player like Svitolina is a different ball game on tour.

Considering their recent form and experience at the highest level, the Ukrainian will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. Despite Danilovic's potent form in Rouen, Svitolina should be able to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.

