Rouen 2025: Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera preview

Linda Noskova at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Linda Noskova will take on Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Open Capfinances 2025.

Noskova had a dismal start to the season. She won only one match across her first three tournaments and lost in the first round of the Australian Open as well. She got back on track with a semifinal finish at the Abu Dhabi Open, followed by a third-round exit from the Qatar Open.

Noskova then tallied her best result of the year with a quarterfinal showing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 tournament. Her form took a hit after that as she failed to win matches at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. She snapped her losing skid with a win over Beatriz Haddad Maia at last week's Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

However, Noskova lost her next singles tie against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Her teammates couldn't salvage the tie against Spain, going down to them 2-1 and failing to advance to the finals.

Pera started the season on a positive note, reaching the last eight at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She then didn't win a main draw match until she beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the Miami Open, snapping a six-match losing skid.

Pera's clay swing commenced at the Charleston Open with a first-round exit at the hands of Sofia Kenin. She was on Billie Jean King Cup duty last week as well and won both of her singles ties to help the USA qualify for the finals.

Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Noskova leads Pera 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the Qatar Open 2024 in straight sets.

Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Linda Noskova -325

+1.5 (-1400)

Over 21.5 (-105)

Bernarda Pera +220 -1.5 (+525)

Under 21.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Bernarda Pera at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Noskova has been quite inconsistent this season, showing flashes of brilliance followed by a disappointing slump. She has amassed a 10-9 record for the season, registering twice as many wins as Pera this year, while having an additional loss.

Pera is no slouch on clay, having won both of her titles on the surface in 2022. However, she has an alarming 1-8 record against top 100 players this year. Her only win came against No. 88 Tomljanovic.

Noskova won her previous and only encounter in straight sets in Doha a year ago. While neither of them have been in excellent form week in and week out this season, the Czech youngster has outperformed her American rival. Based on that, she will be expected to make a winning start in Rouen.

Pick: Linda Noskova to win in straight sets.

