Nikki Poonacha and Aryan Goveas – Men’s Singles, Prerna Bhambri and Sowjanya Bavesetti – Women’s Singles set up National Title Clash at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Fenesta Open

New Delhi, 4th October 2019: Nikki K Poonacha set up a title clash with Aryan Goveas in the Men's Singles final of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. The women's fight for the title will be between Sowjanya Bavisetti and Prerna Bhambri. Both matches will be played on Saturday at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association.

For Aryan Goveas, this was a big day as he made it to his maiden National final. For someone who has been around the circuit for a long time, this was one breakthrough he had been waiting for.

Meanwhile, his opponent in the final, Aryan, the second seed from Mumbai, downed Kunal Anand 6-2, 6-4. To say that Aryan won with a measure of comfort would be stating the obvious as he played to a good game-plan, showing his repertoire of shots throughout the match.

"Today was a good match. It was a straight set win for me and I played a much more solid game. I've been feeling myself really well over the last few days. And today it was much better, I was much sharper and physically much better out there. And I'm really happy that I could finish it in straight sets and look forward to tomorrows' final," a beaming Aryan said on his win in the semis.

Nikki K Poonacha

Nikki Poonacha beat Dalwinder Singh 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a gut-wrenching encounter. The latter’s unconventional style of play did not work against Nikki. The top seed dug hard, but ultimately, his temperament came to the front as he stole the momentum in the second, which helped him sail through in the deciding set.

"It was a relief today that I won. It was a very tough match. These is the first three-setter I played. It was overall a great match and I learnt a lot. Tomorrow I'll be playing against the same kind of player so I will be give my best," said Nikki.

Seasoned pro Prerna Bhambri, who has won the title here four times, steamrolled past Jagmeet Kaur 6-2, 6-1. Familiarity with conditions and past experience helped Prerna play with great feel on the hard court.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing the finals tomorrow for the fifth time. And I'm looking forward to the match tomorrow," said Prerna.

In the other semi-final, Sowjanya Bavisetti beat Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-3, 7-5. ''I am so excited to be in the finals. This is my first entry into the final and I am looking forward to the match," said Sowjanya.

Winners:

Men’s Doubles: Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash and Ishaque Eqbal bt. (walkover) Nikki Poonacha and Prajwal Dev

Women’s Doubles: Sowjanya Bavisetti and Rishika Sunkara 6-2 6-3 Sai Depeeya Yeddula and Sara Yadav

Boys Doubles: Madhwin Kamath and Mann Maulik Shah 7-5 6-2 Sakthivel Boopathy and Udit Gogoi

Girls Doubles: Prerna V Vicahare and Sarah Dev 6-4 6-2 Sanjana Sirimala and Suditpta Sentil