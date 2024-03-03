Maria Sakkari has reportedly hired Jessica Pegula and Venus Williams' former coach, David Witt, as her new mentor ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells tournament, as per Gazzetta.gr. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 6.

Witt became available after he was fired last month by Pegula, whom he had coached for five years. He helped her become a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist and reach the top three in the rankings.

Sakkari, who is currently ranked ninth in the world, parted ways with her long-time coach Tom Hill last month after a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

Sakkari and Hill had a successful partnership for six years, during which the Greek player reached two Grand Slam semifinals, and seven finals. She also made the WTA Finals three times, won two titles, and climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 3 in March 2022.

However, their collaboration came to an end after Sakkari suffered four losses in her last six matches this season, including a second-round exit at the Australian Open. The Greek announced the split on social media on February 15, and thanked Hill for his support, and wished him good luck for the future.

"Tom, Thank you for all the emotions, the support on and off the court, and the belief you had in me since day one. We grew together, and you helped me realize that everything is possible. Not only did you make me a better tennis player, but you also made me a better person," Sakkari wrote.

"Thank you for always wanting the best for me and for always having my back! Good luck on the next chapter in your career," she added.

Expand Tweet

Maria Sakkari has a 12-5 win-loss record at Indian Wells

Maria Sakkari at the 2024 Australian Open

Maria Sakkari has reached the semifinals or better in the past two editions of the Indian Wells Masters.

Sakkari’s breakthrough at Indian Wells came in 2022, when she defeated Katerina Siniakova, Petra Kvitova, qualifier Daria Saville, Elena Rybakina, and Paula Badosa en route to the final. She fell to current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the summit clash.

In 2023, Sakkari overcame opponents such as Shelby Rogers, Anhelina Kalinina, Karolina Pliskova, and Petra Kvitova, before losing to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Maria Sakkari recorded her worst main-draw performance at the 2019 Indian Wells, where she lost in the first round to American qualifier Christina Mchale in straight sets.