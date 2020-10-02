Roland Garros: Andrey Rublev vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Kevin Anderson

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select/Disney + Hotstar VIP

Andrey Rublev vs Kevin Anderson preview

Eleventh seed Andrey Rublev will look to strengthen his bid for a career-best result at Roland Garros when he faces Kevin Anderson in the third round on Saturday.

Rublev comes into the match after a rollercoaster first-round win against Sam Querrey, where he overturned a 2 set deficit to prevail 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. The Russian made hard work of his second round encounter as well, as he ultimately claimed victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in 4 sets.

After a decent quarterfinal showing at the US Open, the Russian came to Paris very high on confidence after he won his first tournament on clay and first ATP 500 level title at the Hamburg European Open last week.

The 22-year-old won amongst a packed lineup of players in Hamburg, defeating the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Casper Ruud before prevailing against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Kevin Anderson at the 2020 French Open.

Rublev faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the third round, who despite being a two-time Grand Slam finalist, has struggled to maintain his form after a big injury last year, entering the tournament via protected rankings.

Advertisement

Despite receiving a tricky draw at the beginning of the tournament, Anderson has prevailed in difficult matches in tricky conditions, first against Laslo Djere, and then fighting off a comeback staged by Dusan Lajoic in the second round, ultimately winning 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

The meeting in Paris will be the second encounter between the two players, and Kevin Anderson leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Andrey Rublev. Their only previous meeting came way back in 2015, in the first round of the US Open, which Anderson won 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 after a difficult battle with the then 17-year-old Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2020 Hamburg Open.

Given his form in 2020 and his superior ranking, Andrey Rublev is the overwhelming favourite coming into this match. However, Kevin Anderson has plenty of experience on the big stage and the tricky weather conditions in Paris have suited his playing style so far.

Rublev may have started the tournament in shaky form, but the 22-year-old will have gained some confidence after a convincing win in the second round. The Russian will not look to alter his strategy against Anderson on Saturday.

Advertisement

With his massive serve and clean groundstrokes, Anderson can make this contest tricky for Rublev by catching the ball early and taking control of the rallies. His lack of match sharpness and fitness concerns, however, will make winning a potential marathon against Rublev a very difficult task.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in four sets