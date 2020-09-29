Roland Garros: Jannik Sinner vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Also check out: The Complete French Open 2020 Schedule

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

19-year-old Jannik Sinner might just be the best young talent on the ATP circuit at the moment. The teenager made it to the Roland Garros main draw for the first time in his career this year.

Sinner got off to the best possible start in Paris, beating No.11 seed David Goffin in straight sets in the first round.

The 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 scoreline was a testament to Sinner's dominant performance. This was his second win over Goffin and third against a top 10 player this year.

On debut and breezing through.



How Jannik Sinner dismantled Goffin in his first-round match. Highlights pic.twitter.com/TIdxUyOagT — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 27, 2020

Qualifier Benjamin Bonzi also pulled off a coup in the first round, knocking out World No. 93 Emil Ruusuvuori.

The Frenchman won in straight sets, making it to the Round of 64 at Roland Garros for the second time in four years.

Bonzi will be backing his chances against Sinner, particularly since he's tasted success in Paris before, having won the boys doubles at the 2014 French Open alongside Quentin Halys.

Jannik Sinner vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Sinner and Bonzi have not faced off on tour before. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Despite still being a young and developing player, Sinner already has a mature game. The Italian can smack accurate and powerful strokes on both wings.

Sinner is a former junior skiing champion, which helps his lateral movement on the tennis court. The top-spin on his backhand is phenomenal as well. According to the ATP site, no current player hits their backhand with more spin than Sinner's 1858 rpm.

Benjamin Bonzi won the boys doubles at the French Open in 2014

Bonzi, on the other hand, has a strong and reliable serve. He won 70% of his first-serve points in the first round, while also saving 8 out of 12 break points.

Bonzi's footwork is impressive too. The 24-year-old covers the court quickly and has the ability to hit powerful winners off his forehand. This promises to be an exciting encounter between two young and hungry players.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.