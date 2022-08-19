Cincinnati 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (11) Taylor Fritz
Date: August 19, 2022
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $6,280,880
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports
Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz preview
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday.
Despite becoming World No. 1, it has been an underwhelming year for Medvedev in terms of results. He has won just one title, which came recently in Los Cabos, Mexico. He also made the finals of the Libema Open, the Halle Open, and the Australian Open.
Medvedev has looked impressive in his first two matches at Cincinnati. He beat Botic van de Zandschlup 6-4, 7-5 and was clinical against Shapavalov, beating the Canadian 7-5, 7-5 in a high-quality encounter.
Fritz, meanwhile, is enjoying his best-ever season on the tour. The American has two titles to his name (Indian Wells and Eastbourne).
Fritz has continued his impressive form in Cincinnati. He got the better of Sebastian Baez and Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the first two rounds.
He had to dig deep against sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round. After losing the first set in a tie-break, the American upped his game to take the next two and win the match 6-7(4), 6-2, 7-5.
Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head
The duo have never met on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz prediction
Medvedev will head into the match as the favorite, but Fritz is more than capable of staging an upset.
Medvedev has seemingly found his best tennis ahead of the US Open. His performances in Cincinnati this week have been reminiscent of last season.
He won 78% of the points behind his first serve against Shapavalov and broke the Canadian's serve thrice. Medvedev's unorthodox style and powerful groundstrokes make him a dangerous opponent, especially on hard surfaces. His large wingspan makes it hard to hit past him.
But he will be up against one of the tour's most in-form players. Fritz has played exceptional tennis this season, which was evident in his performances against Baez and Kyrgios. His win against Rublev proved that he can grind it out when needed.
A lot will depend on who serves better on the day, but Medvedev seems to be hitting top gear ahead of the US Open and will believe he can overcome the gritty American.
Pick: Medvedev in three sets