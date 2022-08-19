Cincinnati 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (11) Taylor Fritz

Date: August 19, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz preview

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday.

Despite becoming World No. 1, it has been an underwhelming year for Medvedev in terms of results. He has won just one title, which came recently in Los Cabos, Mexico. He also made the finals of the Libema Open, the Halle Open, and the Australian Open.

Medvedev has looked impressive in his first two matches at Cincinnati. He beat Botic van de Zandschlup 6-4, 7-5 and was clinical against Shapavalov, beating the Canadian 7-5, 7-5 in a high-quality encounter.

José Morgado @josemorgado Daniil Medvedev beats Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5 to reach the QFs in Cincinnati once again.



He will face US #1 Taylor Fritz tomorrow.



Better week from Shapo, though... Daniil Medvedev beats Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5 to reach the QFs in Cincinnati once again.He will face US #1 Taylor Fritz tomorrow.Better week from Shapo, though...

Fritz, meanwhile, is enjoying his best-ever season on the tour. The American has two titles to his name (Indian Wells and Eastbourne).

Fritz has continued his impressive form in Cincinnati. He got the better of Sebastian Baez and Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the first two rounds.

He had to dig deep against sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round. After losing the first set in a tie-break, the American upped his game to take the next two and win the match 6-7(4), 6-2, 7-5.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



notches a 6-7(4) 6-2 7-5 victory over Andrey Rublev to reach the last 8 for the first time at Quarters here he comes @Taylor_Fritz97 notches a 6-7(4) 6-2 7-5 victory over Andrey Rublev to reach the last 8 for the first time at #CincyTennis Quarters here he comes 🙌@Taylor_Fritz97 notches a 6-7(4) 6-2 7-5 victory over Andrey Rublev to reach the last 8 for the first time at #CincyTennis https://t.co/Zv9LJpi3WA

Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

The duo have never met on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Daniil Medvedev -200 -1.5 (+125) 3 sets ( +130) Taylor Fritz +155 +1.5 (-175) 2 sets (-185)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Medvedev fields questions from the media during the Western & Southern Open - Day 2

Medvedev will head into the match as the favorite, but Fritz is more than capable of staging an upset.

Medvedev has seemingly found his best tennis ahead of the US Open. His performances in Cincinnati this week have been reminiscent of last season.

He won 78% of the points behind his first serve against Shapavalov and broke the Canadian's serve thrice. Medvedev's unorthodox style and powerful groundstrokes make him a dangerous opponent, especially on hard surfaces. His large wingspan makes it hard to hit past him.

But he will be up against one of the tour's most in-form players. Fritz has played exceptional tennis this season, which was evident in his performances against Baez and Kyrgios. His win against Rublev proved that he can grind it out when needed.

A lot will depend on who serves better on the day, but Medvedev seems to be hitting top gear ahead of the US Open and will believe he can overcome the gritty American.

Pick: Medvedev in three sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala