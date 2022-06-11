's-Hertogenbosch 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 11 June 2022.

Match Timing: Approx 4:30 p.m. local time | 10:30 a.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. GMT | 8:00 p.m. IST

Tournament: Libema Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Daniil Medvedev will aim to reach his second final of 2022

Top seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals of the Libema Open.

Medvedev has had a good start to 2022, winning 21 out of 28 matches and reaching the final of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Mexican Open. He, however, missed the majority of the clay-court season after undergoing a hernia surgery.

Medvedev entered the Libema Open as the top seed and was up against Gilles Simon in the last 16. He beat the Frenchman 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, the 26-year-old got the better of Ilya Ivashka, winning 7-6(8), 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals.

The Russian defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6, 6-4 and will face Adrian Mannarino next



#DaniilMedvedev #IlyaIvashka #LibemaOpen Top seed Daniil Medvedev moves into the semifinal of Libema OpenThe Russian defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6, 6-4 and will face Adrian Mannarino next

Mannarino has won 14 out of 26 matches this season and reached the quarterfinals of three ATP 250 tournaments and the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The 33-year-old began his Libema Open campaign by beating Andreas Seppi in two tight sets, both of which were decided by a tiebreak. He then defeated Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, Mannarino came back from a set down to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 and reach his first semifinal of the season.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Mannarino has a 3-1 head-to-head record against Medvedev and will lock horns for the fifth time on Saturday. The Frenchman won his first three matches against the Russian, the first of which came at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2016.

Medvedev won the fourth meeting between the two came, in the second round of the Miami Masters in 2019.

The winner of Saturday's semifinal faces either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Tim van Rijthoven in the Libema Open title clash.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -500 -4.5 (+122) Over 21.5 (-130) Adrian Mannarino +340 +4.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds sourced by Oddschecker.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Mannarino should not be written off. The Frenchman's best record is on grass, winning 56 out of 94 matches so far.

Medvedev has a strong all-round game which can put a lot of pressure on Mannarino. The latter is a good server and will look to make the most out of it. However, his serve will be tested given Medvedev's good return game.

Mannarino likes to attack the ball early and hit flat groundstrokes. He will probably be doing that on Saturday as well in order to make things difficult for his opponent. The Frenchman will have to be as aggressive as he can in order to stand a chance against the World No. 2.

While Mannarino can put in a fight, Medvedev will be too much for him to handle and the Russian should be able to beat him.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

