's-Hertogenbosch 2022: Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Veronika Kudermetova vs (7) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 11 June 2022

Tournament: Libema Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €239,162

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Sixth seed Kudermetova will take on seventh seed Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Libema Open on Saturday.

Kudermetova replicated her 2019 run at the Libema Open and is through to the last four after an exhilarating win over Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Russian knocked out the second seed, 2015 finalist Belinda Bencic in straight sets 6-4, 6-2



#VeronikaKudermetova #BelindaBencic #LibemaOpen #Tennis Sixth seed Veronika Kudermetova moves into the semifinal of Libema Open for the second time in a rowThe Russian knocked out the second seed, 2015 finalist Belinda Bencic in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 Sixth seed Veronika Kudermetova moves into the semifinal of Libema Open for the second time in a row 🔥The Russian knocked out the second seed, 2015 finalist Belinda Bencic in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 👏#VeronikaKudermetova #BelindaBencic #LibemaOpen #Tennis https://t.co/vAoT6TnTr0

Both players matched each other's shots until the crucial ninth game, which saw Bencic blink first and lose her serve. Kudermetova grabbed the opportunity with both hands and served out the first set 6-4.

The Russian stayed on the ascendance and didn't let the second seed get into any kind of rhythm. She dominated the Swiss in the second set and secured a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 win to make it to the last four.

Alexandrova, on the other hand, completely dominated her opponent Caty Mcnally in the quarterfinals. She came out all guns blazing and took the first set 6-0. The 20-year old Mcnally had no answer to the Russian's prowess.

The World No. 30 ousted the American 6-0, 6-1 in just 43 minutes to move into the last four of the grass court event in the Netherlands.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Kudermetova and Ekaterina have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Ekaterina Alexandrova -115 +0.5(-135) Over 20.5(-160) Veronika Kudermetova -110 -0.5(-105) Under 20.5(+115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova in action on the grass courts

Both players have won seven out of their last ten matches. After an impressive last week, Kudermetova seems pretty solid since advancing to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris. She has continued her good form at the Libema Open.

Kudermetova has a fearless approach to the game with a reliable serve. The Russian has only been broken three times all week.

Alexandrova has always been a very solid player but never quite found the consistency earlier. The 27-year-old has made a good start this year and should improve going forward. She carved out seven aces and won an impressive 83 percent of points on her first serve in her last match.

The surface aids Alexandrova's aggressive style of play and she's also a swift mover on the court. Kudermetova will have the advantage in this Russian affair. She has been far more consistent and is high on confidence after registering some big wins in recent matches.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far