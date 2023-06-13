's-Hertogenbosch 2023: Borna Coric vs Mackenzie McDonald  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Borna Coric vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Tournament: Libema Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: s'Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €750,950

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Borna Coric vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Coric will be in action on Wednesday.

Third seed Borna Coric locks horns with American Mackenzie McDonald in his s'Hertogenbosch opener. World No. 15 Coric is 16-11 in 2023, having made the third round at Roland Garros as he makes his grasscourt season debut. The 26-year-old made his first quarterfinal of the season in Montpellier before doing the same at his next stop in Dubai.

Following early exits at Indian Wells and Miami, the Croatian opened his claycourt swing with losses in Monte-Carlo and the inaugural Srpska Open in Banja Luka. Coric then embarked on a semifinal run in Rome, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Coric has a 2-1 record at s'Hertogenbosch, with most of his wins coming last year during his run to the last four on his tournament debut. Meanwhile, the 68th-ranked McDonald opened his campaign in s'Hertogenbosch with a straight-set win over Ilya Ivashka to improve to 15-13 on the season. The 28-year-old American's season highlights include a semifinal run at Delray Beach and making the quarterfinals at Acapulco.

Following early exits at Indian Wells and Miami, McDonald went on a debilitating 0-6 run on clay, including a loss in the opening round of the Cagliari Challenger. The American, though, returned to winning ways on the grass courts of s'Hertogenbosch.

McDonald is now 3-2 at the ATP 250 tournament, having made the quarterfinals on his debut five years ago. He lost in the opening round last year.

Borna Coric vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Coric lost his lone meeting to McDonald in the Australian Open second round two years ago. The pair will clash on grass for the first time.

Borna Coric vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Borna Coric Mackenzie McDonald

All odds will be updated when they release.

Borna Coric vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

McDonald returned to winning ways after seven matches.

Both Coric and McDonald look to dominate opponents from the baseline. Both players have similar game styles: a big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Coric takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has gone 65-51, winning one title. McDonald, meanwhile, is only 9-8 on the surface.

Coric might have lost his lone meeting to McDonald, but considering the American's dismal recent form across surfaces, Coric should emerge victorious.

Pick: Coric in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes