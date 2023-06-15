's-Hertogenbosch 2023 Day 5: Singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Tallon Griekspoor

The fifth day of main draw action at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday will see all four men's singles and women's singles quarterfinals.

On Thursday, the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Adrian Mannarino, Celine Naef, and Viktoria Hruncakova emerged victorious. They respectively beat Alexei Popyrin, top seed Daniil Medvedev, eighth seed Caty McNally and sixth seed Bianca Andreescu.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four quarterfinals across men's and women's singles at 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday could pan out:

#1 Liudmila Samsonova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Liudmila Samsonova

Second seed Liudmila Samsonova faces seventh seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a place in the last four at 's-Hertogenbosch.

World No. 15 Samsonova beat Polina Kudermetova in straight sets in the second round to improve to 14-12 on the season. Meanwhile, the 71st-ranked Sasnovich beat Greet Minen in three sets for her 10th win in 23 matches in 2023.

Samsonova won the pair's lone meeting in the Cleveland final last year and should prevail again.

Pick: Samsonova in straight sets

#2 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emina Bektas

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova locks horns with qualifier Emina Bektas as a place in the 's-Hertogenbosch semifinals beckons.

The 26th-ranked Alexandrova beat Kimberly Birrell in straight sets to improve to 15-11 in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 186 Bektas took care of Sachia Vickery in straight sets for her second win in as many tour-level matches on the season.

The two players have never met before, but expect the higher-ranked Alexandrova to prevail.

Pick: Alexandrova in straight sets

#3 Alex de Minaur ('s-Hertogenbosch fourth seed) vs Tallon Griekspoor

Tallon Griekspoor

Fourth seed Alex de Minaur takes on sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open.

World No. 18 De Minaur beat Laslo Djere in three sets to improve to 18-11 on the season. Meanwhile, the 38th-ranked Griekspoor got the better of Alexei Popyrin for his 18th win in 28 matches in 2023.

The two players haven't met before, but Griekspoor could take this one.

Pick: Griekspoor in three sets

#4 Mackenzie McDonald vs Rinky Hijikata

Mackenzie McDonald

Mackenzie McDonald takes on lucky loser Rinky Hijikata for a place in the Libema Open semifinals.

The 68th-ranked McDonald beat third-seed Borna Coric in straight sets to improve to 16-13 on the season. Meanwhile, the 133rd-ranked Hijikata beat Marc-Andrea Huesler in three sets for his fourth win in seven matches in 2023.

This is another first-time matchup, but expect the more experienced McDonald to take the win.

Pick: McDonald in straight sets

