Match Details

Fixture: Jordan Thompson vs (6) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: Sunday, June 18

Tournament: Libema Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €750,950

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Jordan Thompson vs Tallon Griekspoor

Thompson is into his first final of the season.

The unseeded Jordan Thompson takes on sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the final of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.

In the first all-Australian ATP semifinal in 22 years, World No. 103 Thompson got the better of compatriot Rinky Hijikata. Thompson was playing his fourth tour-level semifinal - all on grass - which came in handy in crunch moments against Hijikata.

After clinching the opening set in a tiebreak, the 29-year-old saved the only break point on serve. He would take the second set for the loss of three games, wrapping up victory three minutes shy of two hours, to reach his second career singles final. Interestingly, Thompson's first was also at 's-Hertogenbosch.

With the win, the Australian improved to 7-9 on the season, having won only thrice all year coming into the ATP 250 event. He's now an impressive 8-2 at the event, making his first 's-Hertogenbosch appearance since making the final in 2019.

Meanwhile, World No. 38 Griekspoor also prevailed in straight sets in his last-four clash, beating Emil Ruusuvuori. A break in each set sufficed, with the Dutchman also saving four break points, as he also reached his second career singles final.

With four wins this week, the 26-year-old improves to 20-10 in 2023 and 5-2 at 's-Hertogenbosch. The reigning Maharashtra Open champion will now look to pick up his second singles title.

Jordan Thompson vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Thompson won his lone clash with Griekspoor in the Davis Cup quarterfinal between Australia and Netherlands last year on hardcourt. This will be the pair's first meeting on grass.

Jordan Thompson vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jordan Thompson Tallon Griekspoor

The odds will be updated when they release.

Jordan Thompson vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Griekspoor is into his second final in 2023.

Both Thompson and Griekspoor are quintessentially baseliners and have similar gamestyles. Both players serve big, hit powerful groundstrokes off either flank, and move decently.

Thompson has dropped one set in four matches en route to the final, while Griekspoor has conceded two. Moreover, the Australian has an edge because of his superior pedigree on grass, where he's now 22-21, while Griekspoor is 9-6.

However, expect Griekspoor to ride the vociferous home support to become the second straight Dutch winner at 's-Hertogenbosch.

Pick: Griekspoor in three sets

