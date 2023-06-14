's-Hertogenbosch 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Victoria Azarenka vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: June 14, 2023.

Round: Second Round.

Tournament: Libema Open 2023.

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €259,303.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Victoria Azarenka

Third seed Victoria Azarenka will take on Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the Libema Open on Wednesday.

The Belarusian has blown hot and cold this season, amassing 14 wins from 24 matches and a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Australian Open. She also reached the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 33-year-old entered the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships on the back of early exits at the Italian Open and the French Open. She began her campaign with a potent win over Serbian qualifier Natalija Stevanovich, outclassing her in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-3.

Ashlyn Krueger

On the other hand, Ashlyn Krueger has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this season. The American youngster has garnered 23 wins from 38 matches and a runner-up finish at the W60 Charlottesville VA. She also reached the semifinals at the W60 Orlando and the W60+H Irapuato.

The 19-year-old entered the Libema Open on the back of early exits at the French Open and the W100 Surbiton. She began her campaign with a comfortable win over Rebecca Peterson, outclassing the Swedish player in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Azarenka leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Krueger. She defeated her in their only clash, at the 2022 US Open Championships.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Victoria Azarenka vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Victoria Azarenka

Both players will look to make their mark on the grass courts of the Libema Open in what will be a battle of experience versus youthful energy.

Azarenka, a seasoned campaigner, has had a mixed season so far, but her wealth of experience in high-stakes matches could prove crucial. Known for her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive baseline play, the Belarusian will aim to dictate the tempo of the match. Her ability to generate depth and pace from her shots will put pressure on Krueger's defensive skills.

On the other hand, Krueger, a rising star in the tennis world, has shown glimpses of her potential throughout the season. With her youthful exuberance, the American possesses a solid all-around game.

She moves well on the court, possesses good court coverage, and has the ability to counterpunch effectively. Her ability to retrieve balls and extend rallies may cause frustration for Azarenka.

The earlier victory over Krueger will undoubtedly give Azarenka a psychological edge entering the match. Additionally, her experience and versatility on different surfaces, including grass, should provide her with the necessary tools to overcome this underrated challenge.

Azarenka's aggressive game style, combined with her ability to adapt to the grass surface, should see her emerge as the victor in what promises to be a hard-fought battle.

Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets

