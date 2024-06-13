's-Hertogenbosch 2024: Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic

Date: June 14

Round: Quarterfinal

Tournament: Libema Open 2024

Venue: Rosmalen, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Prize Money: €690,135

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic preview

Alex de Minaur will take on the big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic as he looks to book a spot in the 2024 Libema Open semifinal.

De Minaur, the top seed at this year’s tournament, is enjoying a great season in 2024. Not only has the Aussie lifted a title at the Mexican Open, but also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 9.

He opened his Libema Open campaign with a convincing 7-5, 6-4 win over Zizou Bergs, improving his season’s win-loss to 30-11.

Raonic has only played handful of matches in 2024.

Raonic, meanwhile, made a successful return to the ATP Tour after another bout with injuries sidelined him for a couple of months. The Canadian, who last played at Indian Wells, holds a 5-2 win-loss record for the season.

Two of those wins have come this week, with Raonic picking up good wins over Jordan Thompson and Roberto Bautista Agut. Needless to say, he will be feeling confident about his chances.

Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

De Minaur leads Raonic 2-0 in their head-to-head record, having beaten his opponent earlier this year at the Australian Open and back in 2018 at the Brisbane International.

Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur

-300 -1.5 (-110) Over 23.5 (-105) Milos Raonic

+220 +1.5 (-125) Under 23.5 (-135)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic prediction

De Minaur is the top seed.

While Alex de Minaur holds a clear edge in their past record, he has never played Milos Raonic on grass.

The Canadian’s powerful game, built around a big serve and effective forehand, really comes alive on the grass and he can be hard to keep up with — given that he is able to find his rhythm.

Raonic has thundered down a whopping 41 aces in just his two matches so far, but things may get slightly trickier against De Minaur. The Aussie has been in fine form and despite some rust, remained largely impressive in his last match.

The Canadian is still finding his footing in his latest comeback bid and there is bound to be some rust. The Aussie will need to exploit that weakness. A quick start could well put De Minaur in a commanding position and he is not one known to squander away too many leads.

Pick: De Minaur to win in three sets.