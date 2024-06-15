's-Hertogenbosch 2024 final: Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alex de Minaur vs (7) Sebastian Korda

Date: June 16, 2024

Tournament: Libema Open, 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize: €690,135

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda preview

2024 French Open - Day 11

The men's final at the 2024 Libema Open will see the top seed Alex de Minaur take on seventh seed Sebastian Korda. De Minaur has had a good season in 2024. He made it to the fourth round at the Australian Open, losing to Andrey Rublev in five sets.

At the French Open, De Minaur made it to his first quarterfinal, courtesy of a strong fourth-round victory against Daniil Medvedev. Before winning the title in Mexico, defeating Casper Ruud, De Minaur made it to the finals in Rotterdam, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

At the 2024 Libema Open, De Minaur is yet to drop a set. He dispatched Zizou Bergs and former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first two rounds. De Minaur then got past third seed Ugo Humbert in the semifinals in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda, on the other hand, has had an underwhelming season so far. The American lost in the third rounds of both the majors, losing to Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open and losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. Apart from that, the American's highlight has been a quarterfinal appearance at the Dubai Championships, where he had to give a walkover to Andrey Rublev.

Korda is also yet to drop a set at the 2024 Libema Open. He defeated Tristan Schoolkate and Luca Nardi in the first two rounds. Korda then defeated the second seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals. In the semis, the American ended the defending champion Tallon Griekspoor's title defense in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Alex de Minaur leads the head-to-head 2-1. The Australian won the last match in Rotterdam this year.

Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda odds

Alex de Minaur vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Agility and court coverage are two of the most potent weapons De Minaur possesses. This will be the third grass court final for the Australian, having previously won the title at Eastbourne in 2021, defeating Lorenzo Sonego in the final.

On the other hand, this will be Korda's first final on the grass surface. The American has shown promise in this tournament. Against Griekspoor in the semis, Korda not only won a major share of points on the first serve but was equally effective with his second serve.

Serving is the key for Korda in this match. Since De Minaur is a great defensive returner due to his speed, serving accuracy will enable Korda to neutralize his opponent's strengths. However given the form and being the top seed, De Minaur might have the edge in this match.

Pick- Alex de Minaur to win in three sets