's-Hertogenbosch 2024: Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi

Date: June 15

Tournament: Libema Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €965,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports | Canada - TSN & TVA | India - Tennis Channel

Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi preview

Andreescu in action at the French Open

Bianca Andreescu and Damla Galfi came through contrasting wins in their respective quarterfinal encounters to book a last-four showdown at the 2024 Libema Open.

Trending

Andreescu, who received a wildcard into the main draw, showcased incredible resilience in taking out fellow Naomi Osaka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in a thriller. The win helped her improve her win-loss for the season to 5-1.

The Canadian had only two match wins prior to the tournament, but now finds herself just one match away from the title match.

Galfi has won five matches already.

Galfi, meanwhile, has posted five wins at the Libema Open alone. Having come through the qualification rounds, the Hungarian scored upsets over the likes of Arantxa Rus and Veronika Kudermetova before taking out Aleksandra Krunic in her last match.

Having come into the tournament with a negative win-loss record of 12-13 for the season, Galfi has managed to turn things around for herself on grass.

Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi head-to-head

Andreescu and Galfi haven't yet faced off in professional competition and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu -250 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-130) Dalma Galfi +180 +1.5 (-145) Under 21.5 (-110)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Bianca Andreescu vs Dalma Galfi prediction

Bianca Andreescu is not the most experienced of players in grass, but she has shown her ability to adapt to any conditions.

The Canadian relied on short slices and dropshots as much as she did on her powerful groundstrokes to win points against Naomi Osaka in her last match.

Playing against another big striker of the ball in the form of Dalma Galfi, she will need to conjure the same variety to keep her opponent guessing. The Hungarian wins a fair few easy points behind her first serve, having come close to hitting double figures in aces on multiple occasions this week.

Galfi will step out looking to stay solid behind her own serve and wait for any openings in the Andreescu service games.

The Canadian is skilled at using her opponent’s power against them and can generate good power off the forehand herself. She, however, has been wasteful of breakpoints, with her conversion rate hovering around the 33% mark.

Against someone like Galfi, who serves big, those numbers will have to improve. The Hungarian enjoys playing on the grass, with her biggest title (an ITF 100k), also coming on the surface. Her comfort level on the surface and confidence may tilt things in her favor slightly,

Prediction: Galfi to win in three sets