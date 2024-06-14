Match Details

Fixture: (7) Sebastian Korda vs (6) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: Saturday, June 15

Round: Semifinal

Tournament: Libema Open 2024

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €690,135

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports | Canada - TSN+ | India - Tennis Channel

Sebastian Korda vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 French Open

Seventh seed Sebastian Korda will lock horns with sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the semi-finals of the 2024 Libema Open on Saturday, June 15.

Trending

Korda opened his campaign with a routine 6-4, 7-6(4) win over qualifier Tristan Schoolkate in the first round. Italian Luca Nardi tested him in the second round, but Korda eventually dished out a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Second seed Tommy Paul awaited him in an all-American quarterfinal clash. An early break for Korda in the third game courtesy of some brilliant net play helped him seal the first set. Korda raced to a 3-1 lead in the second, outplaying Paul from the baseline. The early break proved decisive again as he went on to seal a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Griekspoor opened his campaign in 's-Hertogenbosch with an epic three-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. The pair battled it out in three tie-breakers with Griekspoor eventually coming out on top from a set down to seal a 6-7(3), 7-6(7), 7-6(3) victory. Up against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round, Griekspoor rallied to earn a gritty 6-3, 7-6(5) win.

Griekspoor was up against Aleksandar Vukic in the quarterfinal. The pair split the opening two sets, winning it with a solitary break each to send it into a decider. Another set of incredible serving from the pair saw them head into a tie-breaker. It was Griekspoor, however, who held his nerve better during the big points to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) win.

Sebastian Korda vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Sebastian Korda and Tallon Griekspoor faced off just once in professional competition last year in the quarterfinals in Astana. Korda won that encounter 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -150 -1.5 (+170) Over 24.5 (-120) Tallon Griekspoor +115 +1.5 (-250) Under 24.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from BETMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the 2024 French Open

Korda has been in scintillating form so far in 's-Hertogenbosch and is yet to drop a set. He served big in his last encounter, winning 84% of points on his first serve and 67% on his second. He hit a total of 10 winners against 9 unforced errors in a total of 61 points won. His net play was incredibly effective too, allowing him to keep the points shorter.

Griekspoor, on the contrary, has had to work hard so far in 's-Hertogenbosch. He's already played two three-setters and has lacked consistency despite showing incredible mental fortitude to seal the win eventually. He has, however, been incredibly attacking whenever the opportunity has presented and racked up a whopping 42 winners against 16 unforced errors in his previous encounter.

We can expect another neck-and-neck contest with both players heading into it with comparable grass court styles. While Korda holds the slight edge based on current form and time spent on the court, there is no discounting another thriller from Griekspoor, who is no stranger to it.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.