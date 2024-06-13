's-Hertogenbosch 2024: Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs (7) Sebastian Korda

Date: June 14, 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Tournament: Libema Open 2024

Venue: Rosmalen, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €690,135

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda preview

Tommy Paul at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda will clash in an all-American quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Libema Open on Friday, June 14.

After a first-round bye, Paul was up against Alexei Popyrin in the second round. The latter broke the former's serve to kick things off but couldn't hold on to his lead as the two were back on even terms.

Popyrin snagged another break in the closing stages of the first set to go 6-5 up and then served out the set in the following game to claim it. Paul didn't remain on the back foot for too long and raised his level as the match progressed. A lone break of serve in his favor in each of the next two sets helped him wrap up a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win.

Korda secured a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Tristan Schoolkate in his opener to book a second-round date with Luca Nardi. The American raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set but stumbled while trying to close out the set at 5-3 as his opponent broke back in the nick of time to keep himself in contention.

Nardi's efforts were in vain as Korda nabbed the last couple of games of the set to take it. The Italian dealt the first blow in the second set to go 4-3 up, though the American wasn't to be denied. He won four of the next five games for a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Korda leads Paul 3-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2022 US Open in five sets.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -125

+1.5 (-350)

Over 22.5 (-130)

Sebastian Korda

+100

-1.5 (+220)

Under 22.5 (-110)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Paul needed some time to adjust to the conditions in his first match on grass courts but once he did, there was no stopping him. He struck a total of 27 winners against 11 unforced errors and won 74 percent of points on first serve.

Korda survived a spirited challenge from Nardi to edge past him into his third quarterfinal of the season. He hit 28 winners, had half as many unforced errors, and won an impressive 84 percent of his first-serve points.

Korda won his first three matches against Paul, and almost won the fourth one as well. However, the latter rallied from two sets to one down to tally his first win over his younger compatriot.

The two have comparable records on grass, though Korda's 64 percent win rate on grass pips Paul's 60 percent winning record on the surface. However, the latter has been more consistent this season, which boosts his chances of victory in this match-up.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.