Saint-Malo 2025: Katie Volynets vs Anastasia Zakharova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | L'Open 35

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Katie Volynets vs Anastasia Zakharova
Date: April 29, 2025
Tournament: L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Tennis Club JA Saint-Malo, Saint-Malo, France
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 125
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus
Katie Volynets vs Anastasia Zakharova preview
Third seed Katie Volynets will square off against Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo 2025.
Volynets started the year with a quarterfinal showing at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She failed to advance beyond the first round of her next two tournaments, including the Australian Open. She then reached the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open.
Volynets lost in the first round of her next four tournaments to end the hardcourt swing on a five-match losing streak. She commenced her clay swing at the Charleston Open, where she lost to Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.
The American then participated in the Oeiras Challenger. She made it all the way to the final where she came up short against Dalma Galfi. She started her Madrid Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win over two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. However, she got outplayed by 13th Diana Shnaider in the next round, going down to her 6-1, 6-2.
Zakharova qualified for the main draw of two tournaments at the WTA level this year, the Linz Open and the ATX Open. She lost in the first round on each occasion. She recently won a title on the ITF circuit at the W100 event in Zaragoza. She tried to qualify for the Madrid Open after that but fell in the first round of qualifying.
Katie Volynets vs Anastasia Zakharova head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Katie Volynets vs Anastasia Zakharova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Katie Volynets vs Anastasia Zakharova prediction
Neither player has been particularly impressive at the WTA level this year. Nevertheless, Volynets' 5-10 record still beats Zakharova's 0-2 record on the WTA Tour this season. Both achieved a solid result in recent weeks as well.
Volynets was the runner-up at the Oeiras Challenger while Zakharova won an ITF tournament. Both tournaments were held on clay. Given how they've played this year, the American will be expected to make a winning start to her campaign in Saint-Malo.
Zakharova has a 0-4 career record against top 100 players on clay, further undermining her chances of success in this match-up. Volynets has a 10-3 record against players ranked outside the top 100 this year. While she has struggled against a handful of lower-ranked players, that's unlikely to be the case in her upcoming match against the Russian.
Pick: Katie Volynets to win in straight sets.