Saint-Malo 2025: Katie Volynets vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Fixture: (3) Katie Volynets vs Kaja Juvan

Date: May 2, 2025

Tournament: L'Open 35 De Saint Malo 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Katie Volynets vs Kaja Juvan preview

In Picture: Katie Volynets (Getty)

Third-seeded Katie Volynets will take on Kaja Juvan in the quarterfinals of the 2025 L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo. Volynets started the year with a decent run at the ASB Classic, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Alycia Parks in the quarterfinals. However, after Auckland, the American had seven first-round exits in her next eight events.

Volynets started the clay season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Katherine Sebov in the first round in Charleston, but lost in the next round against Ashlyn Krueger. She had her best result at the Challenger event in Oeiras, losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 to Dalma Galfi in the final. She began her campaign in Saint-Malo with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Anastasia Zakharova in the first round before beating Varvara Lepchenko 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

Kaja Juvan, meanwhile, has played only one Tour-level match in 2025, losing 6-2, 2-6, 3-6 against Ena Shibahara in the first round of the ATX Open. She has mostly played on the ITF Tour, reaching the semifinal at the event in Murska Sobota, where she lost 2-6, 0-6 to Tereza Valentova.

Juvan began her Saint-Malo campaign with a 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win over Greetje Minnen in the first round. She then won 2-6, 6-2. 6-2 over Celine Naef to reach her third ITF quarterfinal in 2025.

Katie Volynets vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 1-0 in favor of Juvan, who won the only match 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifying rounds at the 2023 Miami Open.

Katie Volynets vs Kaja Juvan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets TBD TBD TBD Kaja Juvan TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Katie Volynets vs Kaja Juvan prediction

Volynets has yet to win a Tour-level title on claycourt but has reached two finals on the surface on the Challenger Tour, including the one in Oeiras a few weeks ago. She has two claycourt titles on the ITF tour, the last of which came at the US Clay Court Championships in 2022.

Kaja Juvan's only WTA career final came on clay, as she lost 6-7 (5), 7-6 (0), 6-7 (5) to Angelique Kerber at the Internationaux de Strasbourg final in 2022. The Slovenian player has seven claycourt titles on the ITF tour, the last of which came in Italy in 2019.

Even though the head-to-head and track record on claycourts favor Juvan, the current ranking and form make Volynets the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Volynets to win in straight sets

