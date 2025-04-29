Match Details

Fixture: (3) Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: L'Open 35 De Saint Malo 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko preview

Katie Volynets hits a backhand at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Katie Volynets will face fellow American Varvara Lepchenko in the second round of the 2025 L'Open 35 De Saint Malo on Wednesday (April 30).

Volynets has enjoyed a respectable season on the WTA Tour thus far, having won 14 of her 25 competitive outings (including 125-level events). The American finished runner-up at the Oeiras Ladies Open earlier this month before reaching the second round at the Madrid Open, where she lost in straight sets to 13th-seeded Diana Schnaider.

The World No. 70 has carried her rich vein of form into the 125-level event in Saint-Malo this week, going by her 6-4, 6-0 drubbing of Russia's Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. Her next opponent will be Lepchenko, who has achieved most of her success on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit this year.

The World No. 120 American reached the quarterfinals at the W100 tournament in Zaragoza, Spain before making it to the last four in Oeiras. She began her campaign at this week's L'Open 35 De Saint Malo in style, beating Priscilla Hon 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round of the 125-level event.

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko head-to-head

While Lepchenko beat Volynets at the ITF W80 Macon event in 2020, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 since Challenger and Futures matches aren't considered in WTA Tour records.

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Katie Volynets Varvara Lepchenko

(Odds will be added once available)

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko prediction

Varvara Lepchenko hits a backhand at Miami Open qualifying | Image Source: Getty

Katie Volynets has displayed impressive aggression from the back of the court this year. The 23-year-old's topspin forehand works well on clay since it has good potency and margin. Although her first serve can be much better, the World No. 70 can slug it out and secure her service games through her baseline play.

Lepchenko, meanwhile, has flat groundstrokes from both wings and likes hitting her lefty forehand down the line. The former World No. 19 is also capable of hitting some sharp cross-court angles, which will keep her younger opponent at bay. She can perhaps spring an upset over Volynets if the latter goes to her forehand too much during their second-round clash in Saint-Malo.

Pick: Lepchenko to win in three sets.

