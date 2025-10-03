Samsun Open 2025: Kaja Juvan vs Maria Timofeeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Kaja Juvan vs (7) Maria Timofeeva
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Samsun Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Samsun, Turkey
Category: WTA125
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Kaja Juvan vs Maria Timofeeva preview
Second-seeded Kaja Kuvan is ready to take on seventh-seeded Maria Timofeeva in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Samsun Open.
Juvan's 2025 season has seen her mostly play on the ITF Tour, winning two clay-court titles in Brescia and Ljubljana, and also reaching the semifinal of the Hamburg Open on the main Tour, losing 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 against Anna Bondar, and reaching the final in Saint-Malo, losing to Naomi Osaka.
At the Samsun Open, Juvan began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over local favorite Defne Cirpanli in the first round, after which she won 6-0, 6-4 against Anastasia Tikhonova in the second round to reach her sixth ITF quarterfinal of the 2025 season.
Maria Timofeeva has not gone past the second round of any Tour-level events, with most of her success coming at the ITF level, where she won the title in Figueria da Foz (won against Alina Korneeva in the final) and reached the final of the event in Changsha (lost against Veronika Erjavec in the final).
At the Samsun Open, Timofeeva started her tournament with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Justina Mikulskyte in the first round, and then won 6-2, 6-2 over Bulgarian qualifier Isabella Shinikova in the second round to get to her fifth ITF quarterfinal in 2025.
Kaja Juvan vs Maria Timofeeva head-to-head
Juvan has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Timofeeva, winning the last match 7-6 (4), 6-1 in Hamburg this year.
Kaja Juvan vs Maria Timofeeva odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Kaja Juvan vs Maria Timofeeva prediction
Juvan has not reached any hard-court finals on the WTA Tour, with her only final coming in Strasbourg on clay in 2022, where she lost to Angelique Kerber, with the Slovenian player reaching one hard-court final in Uzbekistan back in 2018.
Timofeeva's only WTA Title came at the Budapest Grand Prix in 2023, with the Russian player winning four hard-court titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Monastir in 2023.
Juvan is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the higher seed and has the head-to-head advantage.
Pick- Juvan to win in three sets
Kaja Juvan vs Maria Timofeeva betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Juvan to win
Tip 2: One set to go to a tiebreak
Tip 3: Match to have atleast 25 games