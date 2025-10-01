Samsun Open 2025: Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska
Date: October 1, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Samsun Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Samsun, Turkey
Category: WTA125
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska preview
One of the first round matches at the 2025 Samsun Open will feature former World No.1 and a 17-time champion on the WTA Tour, Karolina Pliskova, who will play against Lina Gjorcheska with injuries and a loss of form having led to a substantial drop in Pliskova's rankings over the last few years, as the Czech player has only played two matches this season, winning her first-round match against Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the ITF event in Caldas da Rainha, but losing to Polina Iatcenko in the second round.
The last time Pliksova played a full season, back in 2024, she had a 24-16 win-loss record as her best outings included winning the title in Cluj with a win over Ana Bogdan in the final and a runner-up finish at Nottingham, where she lost to Katie Boulter.
Lina Gjorcheska has only played at the ITF Tour this year, winning 38 of her 57 matches, and clinching two ITF titles at Kursumlijska Banja and Slobozia, with her winning 33 of the 45 matches she has played on clay.
Barring those two titles, Gjorcheska also reached three other ITF finals, two of which came at Kursumlijska Banja and another one at Bucharest, with the Macedonian player reaching the quarterfinals in the last ITF event she played in, losing against Lilli Tagger.
Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska prediction
Pliskova has a 65 percent win rate on hard courts, winning 11 titles from 21 finals on the surface, the last of which came at the Transylvania Open back in 2024, with the Czech player being a former hard-court Major finalist at the 2016 US Open.
Gjorcheska's success has mostly come on clay-court events on the ITF Tour, with the Macedonian also winning two hard-court titles, with her last title on the surface coming at the ITF event in Turkey in 2019.
Pliskova is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is a better hard-court player compared to Gjorcheska.
Pick- Pliskova to win in straight sets
Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Pliskova to win
Tip 2: Gjorcheska to not win more than four games a set
Tip 3: Match will be over within 20 games