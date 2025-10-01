Samsun Open 2025: Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska

Date: October 1, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Samsun Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Samsun, Turkey

Category: WTA125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska preview

Pliskova in action (Getty)

One of the first round matches at the 2025 Samsun Open will feature former World No.1 and a 17-time champion on the WTA Tour, Karolina Pliskova, who will play against Lina Gjorcheska with injuries and a loss of form having led to a substantial drop in Pliskova's rankings over the last few years, as the Czech player has only played two matches this season, winning her first-round match against Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the ITF event in Caldas da Rainha, but losing to Polina Iatcenko in the second round.

Ad

Trending

The last time Pliksova played a full season, back in 2024, she had a 24-16 win-loss record as her best outings included winning the title in Cluj with a win over Ana Bogdan in the final and a runner-up finish at Nottingham, where she lost to Katie Boulter.

Lina Gjorcheska has only played at the ITF Tour this year, winning 38 of her 57 matches, and clinching two ITF titles at Kursumlijska Banja and Slobozia, with her winning 33 of the 45 matches she has played on clay.

Ad

Barring those two titles, Gjorcheska also reached three other ITF finals, two of which came at Kursumlijska Banja and another one at Bucharest, with the Macedonian player reaching the quarterfinals in the last ITF event she played in, losing against Lilli Tagger.

Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Pliskova TBD TBD TBD Lina Gjorcheska TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska prediction

Pliskova has a 65 percent win rate on hard courts, winning 11 titles from 21 finals on the surface, the last of which came at the Transylvania Open back in 2024, with the Czech player being a former hard-court Major finalist at the 2016 US Open.

Gjorcheska's success has mostly come on clay-court events on the ITF Tour, with the Macedonian also winning two hard-court titles, with her last title on the surface coming at the ITF event in Turkey in 2019.

Ad

Pliskova is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is a better hard-court player compared to Gjorcheska.

Pick- Pliskova to win in straight sets

Karolina Pliskova vs Lina Gjorcheska betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Pliskova to win

Tip 2: Gjorcheska to not win more than four games a set

Tip 3: Match will be over within 20 games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More