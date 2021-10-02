San Diego Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie
Date: 2 October 2021
Tournament: San Diego Open 2021
Round: Semifinal
Venue: San Diego, United States
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $565,530
Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 9 pm GMT, 2.30 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie preview
Andrey Rublev and Cameron Norrie both came through straight-set wins on Friday to book a meeting in the semifinals of the 2021 San Diego Open.
Rublev, the top seed, scored a second win over Diego Schwartzman in as many weeks, although the one on Friday was the more competitive of the two matches. The Russian got off to a quick start but needed to step up his game to fend off a spirited comeback by his opponent in the second set, eventually prevailing 6-1, 7-5.
Cameron Norrie, on his part, has registered back-to-back upset wins in his last two matches here this week.
Norrie was especially impressive in his 6-3, 6-1 win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals. The Brit was aggressive on return, and managed to break his opponent four times en route a surprisingly comfortable win.
Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head
Andrey Rublev leads Cameron Norrie in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Russian dropped just three games in their last encounter, which came at the 2020 St. Petersburg Trophy.
Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie prediction
Andrey Rublev will enter this semifinal contest as the firm favorite. The Russian's power-packed game has worked well in San Diego so far, and he will once again look to take control of the exchanges from the get-go.
Rublev has done well to attack his opponents' serve this week, but he has been a tad wasteful on break points. He has also made a few too many double faults, and playing against a dangerous-looking opponent, he will need to clean up his act.
Cameron Norrie is unlikely to give away too many free points, and will instead look to extract errors from Rublev's racket. With no discernable weaknesses, the Brit's game definitely has the game to get under his opponent's skin.
Rublev will need to maintain a high level of aggression and accuracy to hit past Norrie. If he can do that consistently enough, the top seed might have too much firepower for his opponent to handle in this one.
Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in two tight sets.