San Diego Open 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Bianca Andreescu vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: October 10, 2022

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Bianca Andreescu vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Andreescu in action at the US Open

Bianca Andreescu will face Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the San Diego Open.

Andreescu hasn't been close to her 2019 form but has produced some good performances so far this season. The Canadian reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and the final of the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia.

Andreescu's most recent performance saw her reach the third round of the US Open with wins over Harmony Tan and 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. However, she lost to eventual semifinalist Caroline Garcia for the second time this season.

Samsonova, meanwhile, has been in incredible form over the past few months, winning three titles and reaching the round of 16 at the US Open. The Russian's most recent victory came at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she beat Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

Samsonova debuted in the Top-15 of the WTA rankings due to her recent exploits in Japan.

Bianca Andreescu vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 and they will lock horns for the first time on the WTA Tour.

Bianca Andreescu vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Odds will be updated when available

Bianca Andreescu vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Samsonova has produced some pretty good performances lately and will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Andreescu is capable of challenging the Russian if she is at her very best.

The Canadian has a lot of variety in her shots, which can help her baffle her opponent and alter the pace of points. Andreescu will look to be aggressive from the start and keep Samsonova on the back foot. She will have to be careful not to make too many errors if she is to come out on top.

Samsonova has a strong first serve which can fetch her a few aces. However, her second serve is a bit inconsistent and makes her prone to double faults. The Russian also has a decent return game and is capable of giving Andreescu a hard time on her service games.

Given Samsonova's recent form, it's hard to see her not defeat the former US Open champion and reach the next round.

Pick: Samsonova to win in straight sets.

