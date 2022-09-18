San Diego Open 2022: Brandon Nakashima vs Zachary Svajda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Brandon Nakashima vs (WC) Zachary Svajda.

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Diego, California, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Brandon Nakashima vs Zachary Svajda preview

Nakashima at the 2022 US Open.

Compatriots Brandon Nakashima and Zachary Svajda are set to square off in the first round of the 2022 San Diego Open.

Nakashima's season has been quite decent, notching up a 21-19 record so far. He made it to the quarterfinals of his very first tournament in Sydney at the start of the year. However, he was unable to win consecutive matches after that until the French Open, where he made it to the third round.

Nakashima reached his second quarterfinal of the season at the Libema Open. The 21-year-old then made it to the fourth round of a Major for the first time at Wimbledon, but lost to Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller. He started the US Open swing by making back-to-back quarterfinals in Atlanta and Los Cabos.

Nakashima failed to get past the opening rounds in Canada and Cincinnati, losing to Cameron Norrie and Aslan Karatsev respectively. He managed to turn it around at the US Open, reaching the third round in New York for the first time, but lost to Jannik Sinner.

He is through to R3 after taking out Dimitrov 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-3.



@usopen | #USOpen Keep an eye on @b_nakashima He is through to R3 after taking out Dimitrov 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-3. Keep an eye on @b_nakashima! 👀 He is through to R3 after taking out Dimitrov 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-3.@usopen | #USOpen https://t.co/TaKPhTjtDI

Zachary Svajda at the 2021 US Open.

Zachary Svajda primarily competes on the Challenger and ITF circuits. He won a couple of ITF titles earlier this year. The 19-year-old has been touted as a promising talent and was awarded a wildcard to compete in San Diego.

Svjada's best result on the main tour has been a second-round appearance at the 2021 US Open. After some impressive results as a junior, he was given a main draw wildcard. He defeated World No. 81 Marco Cecchinato in the first round before losing to Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Svajda is a San Diego native, so this is an excellent opportunity for him to make the locals proud.

Brandon Nakashima vs Zachary Svajda head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Brandon Nakashima vs Zachary Svajda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -750 +1.5 (-2500) Over 20.5 (-105) Zachary Svajda +475 -1.5 (+775) Under 20.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Zachary Svjada prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Svajda's lack of experience against top players on the ATP tour makes him the underdog in this encounter. The teenager's groundstrokes are quite solid and he isn't afraid to approach the net to finish off points.

Nakashima will look to dictate proceedings with his ever-reliable backhand. He should also be able to make inroads on his opponent's serve. The 21-year-old's court coverage is pretty decent as well. His anticipation and footwork, however, will need to be on point given Svajda's penchant for approaching the net.

Considering the huge gulf of experience between them, it's hard to see Nakashima losing this contest. Svajda might be buoyed by the support of the home crowd to put up a fight, but his fellow American should be able to withstand the challenge to advance further.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in straights.

