San Diego Open 2022: Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins

Date: October 10, 2022

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins preview

Caroline Garcia will square off against Danielle Collins in the first round of the San Diego Open on Monday.

Caroline Garcia has had a spectacular 2022 season, having faced numerous setbacks in the previous two seasons. Owing to 40 wins against 17 losses, the Frenchwoman has rapidly climbed the ranking chart from being ranked World No. 74 at the start of the season to a year-high ranking of World No. 10.

Garcia has won three titles this year

She claimed three titles – at the Bad Homburg Open, the Poland Open and the Cincinnati Open. Garcia also contested the semifinals of the US Open, the Ladies Open Lausanne and the Lyon Open, as well as the quarterfinals of the Sydney International and the Palermo Open.

The seventh seed is set to compete in San Diego on the back of a loss to Shuai Zhang in her opening match in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, it will be the first tournament for Danielle Collins since her fourth-round exit against Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open. Despite a few highs, the American’s season has generally been tainted by a recurring neck injury. She has accumulated a mere 15 wins along with nine losses.

After a stellar start at the Australian Open that saw her finish as the runner-up against Ashleigh Barty, her only other noteworthy result came at the Miami Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. Her hot and cold showings have led to a dip in the rankings, dropping from World No. 7 to a current ranking of No. 18.

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Garcia and Collins have faced off on one occasion – in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open. The American emerged victorious in straight sets in the encounter, setting their head-to-head at 1-0 in her favor.

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Caroline Garcia -150 -1.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-138) Danielle Collins +120 +1.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (+100)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins prediction

Collins cannot be written-off from this encounter

Caroline Garcia, with her current form, will be the textbook favorite to win this encounter. One, however, cannot write-off Danielle Collins. If her own statements are to go by, she enjoys challenges and plays her best tennis after returning from a break from competitive tournaments.

Collins plays a supremely aggressive brand of tennis and hits powerful groundstrokes off of both wings. Her game is based on dishing out big serves and winners but is prone to double faults.

Garcia similarly likes to attack with an aggressive game plan. She frequently returns serves from well inside the baseline and looks to take the shots early to disrupt her opponents.

This will likely be an intense battle between the two hard hitters who will look to frazzle each other out, with no outright winners. However, Garcia’s results this year should work in her favor to level her head-to-head against the American.

Pick: Garcia to win in three sets.

