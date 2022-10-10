San Diego Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Robin Montgomery.

Date: October 11, 2022.

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery preview

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 8 Coco Gauff will take on qualifier Robin Montgomery in the first round of the 2022 San Diego Open.

Gauff firmly established herself in the upper echelon of the women's game with her results this season. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, but lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time as well.

Gauff also reached the last eight at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Qatar and Canada. She has compiled a 34-17 win-loss record for the year and recently made her top-10 debut as well, peaking at No. 8. The teenager has found considerable success in doubles as well.

Teaming up with Jessica Pegula, Gauff won titles in Qatar and Canada, while finishing as the runner-up at the French Open. She also clinched the World No. 1 ranking in August.

Robin Montgomery at the 2022 Miami Open.

Robin Montgomery has played only a couple of matches on the WTA tour, losing in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. She has performed better on the ITF circuit, finishing as the runner-up in a couple of tournaments.

Montgomery was up against World No. 27 Zhang Shuai in the first round of qualifying in San Diego. She scored an easy 6-2, 6-3 win over the Chinese veteran to move one step closer to the main draw. Her next opponent was World No. 43 Bernarda Pera, who has won a couple of WTA titles this year.

Montgomery lost the opening set rather tamely, but stormed back to win the second set in a convincing manner. She didn't lose any momentum in the deciding set and went on to win the match 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to book her spot in the main draw.

Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -650 +1.5 (-2500) Over 18.5 (-140) Robin Montgomery +425 -1.5 (+750) Under 18.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Italian Open.

Despite both being 18 years of age, Gauff is considerably the more accomplished player of the two. While Montgomery's a long way off from matching her compatriot in achievements, she displayed plenty of promise in her most recent matches. She scored the best wins of her career by defeating two top-50 opponents back-to-back in the qualifying rounds.

Gauff will be playing her first match in a month as she hasn't competed since her loss at the US Open. If she's a little rusty, Montgomery must take charge and make the most of any lead she acquires. Even so, the 2022 French Open runner-up is way too experienced not to make a comeback in such a situation.

Gauff has almost qualified for the WTA Finals, but it isn't a done deal yet. A good run in San Diego will certainly take care of that, so expect the World No. 8 to make a winning start here.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

