San Diego Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Martina Trevisan.

Date: October 12, 2022.

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Danielle Collins vs Martina Trevisan preview

Collins at the 2022 US Open.

2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins will face off against World No. 31 Martina Trevisan in the second round of the 2022 San Diego Open.

Collins was up against seventh seed Caroline Garcia in the first round. The World No. 10 has been one of the most in-form players of the last couple of months. The American broke her opponent's serve twice to go 5-1 up in the opening set. The deficit proved to be too much for Garcia to overcome and she soon lost the set.

She constantly put the French player under pressure in the second set, however, she was unable to keep a hold of the lead she acquired. Thrice, the American went up a break, but Garcia fought back to level the score every time. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with Collins emerging victorious to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Martina Trevisan at the 2022 French Open.

Trevisan was up against qualifier Camila Osorio in the first round. Both players struggled to hold serve in the opening set. Out of the nine service games that were played, eight of them were won by opposing players. The Italian managed a solitary hold of serve midway through the set and that proved to be the difference, allowing her to claim the first set.

The second set started similarly, with the duo breaking each other's serve across the first couple of games. They remained steady over the next few games, with the break fest commencing once more towards the end. Trevisan gained the upper hand yet again to win the match 6-3, 6-4.

Danielle Collins vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths on the tour before, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Danielle Collins vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 18.5 (-150) Martina Trevisan +475 -1.5 (+800) Under 18.5 (+105)

Danielle Collins vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2022 Australian Open.

Trevisan's form has taken a bit of a hit since her French Open run. Her win over Osorio in the first round was just her fourth since her semifinal exit from Paris. It was a hard-earned win despite a straightforward scoreline, as the Italian struggled to hold serve throughout the contest.

Collins' serve deserted her as well in the second set but managed to pull it together in time. She performed quite well otherwise, with her backhand being lethal as usual. The American killed it during return games and considering Trevisan's relatively underwhelming serve, she's likely to accumulate a ton of return winners.

The Italian's resume outside of clay is lacking considerably. Trevisan might also find it tough to keep up with the power coming off of Collins' shots, and her own game isn't likely to bother her opponent that much. Expect the American to advance comfortably.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

