San Diego Open 2022 Final: Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Brandon Nakashima vs (3) Marcos Giron

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022

Date: Sepember 25, 2022

Round: Final

Venue: San Diego, California, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard-court

Prize money: $612,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron preview

Compatriots Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron will square off in the final of the 2022 San Diego Open on Sunday.

Fifth seed Nakashima has had a decent season, racking up 25 wins against 19 losses. The San Diego native has found his best results at the Sydney International, the Libema Open, the Atlanta Open and the Los Cabos Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. Additionally, he also reached the quarterfinals of the Surbiton Challenger.

Nakashima incurred a first-round loss at the Australian Open, but managed to reach the third rounds of the French Open and the US Open. At Wimbledon, he had his best Grand Slam run, reaching the fourth round.

The San Diego Open is the 21-year-old’s first ATP final of the season and third overall. Nakashima previously dismissed Zachary Svajda, Denis Kudla and Daniel Galan before winning the semifinals encounter against Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (3).

ustasocal @USTASoCal



📸: Lexie Wanninger



@atptour #sandiegoopen It will be an All-SoCal singles final at the ATP 250 San Diego Open tomorrow at 5 P.M. as San Diego native and No. 5 seed Brandon Nakashima takes on former UCLA Bruin Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks. Let’s go #TeamSoCal !!📸: Lexie Wanninger It will be an All-SoCal singles final at the ATP 250 San Diego Open tomorrow at 5 P.M. as San Diego native and No. 5 seed Brandon Nakashima takes on former UCLA Bruin Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks. Let’s go #TeamSoCal!! 📸: Lexie Wanninger@atptour #sandiegoopen https://t.co/yGwSrCgL69

Third seed Marcos Giron, meanwhile, received a bye in the first round in San Diego. In his run to the final, the 29-year-old defeated Tomas Etcheverry, James Duckworth and most recently upset top seed Dan Evans, 6-3, 7-5. He is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The American, who has reached his maiden ATP final, has otherwise collected mixed results this season with a negative win-loss record. Giron has accumulated 15 wins and 24 losses so far in 2022. Although he has faced many opening-round exits, the American has managed to make it to the semifinals of the Dallas Open and the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Open and Mexican Open.

He hasn’t had any significant showings at the Grand Slams, with his best result being in the second round of Wimbledon.

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The SoCal natives have a head-to-head record of 0-0 as they are yet to clash on the ATP tour. They, however, faced off in the 2020 Oracle Challenger, where Nakashima outsmarted Giron with a three-sets victory.

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron odds

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron prediction

Nakashima will have a slight edge over Giron

Both competitors will be vying for their maiden ATP title in this all-American final.

Brandon Nakashima is known to be versatile with a favorable two-handed backhand. The young American plays a well-balanced game and has more experience in the ultimate stages of tournaments, having reached two ATP finals previously.

Marcos Giron, meanwhile, will be contesting his first ever ATP final. Giron is a decent baseliner and will try to bank on his opponent’s mistakes. He will look to score a few quick points, hitting big serves. The 29-year-old dished out 11 aces in his previous encounter while Nakashima managed seven.

Although this will be the first ATP clash between the two Americans, they are accustomed to each other’s game styles, having hit the practice courts and played doubles together. Nakashima will have a slight edge over Giron, given his experience, and should be able to win his maiden ATP title in his hometown of San Diego.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

