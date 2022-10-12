San Diego Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe preview head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (WC) Coco Vandeweghe

Date: October 13, 2022

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe preview

Pegula is among the favorites to win the San Diego Open

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will face Coco Vandeweghe in the second round of the San Diego Open on Thursday.

Pegula may not have won a singles title so far this season, but she has produced some outstanding performances that helped her enter the top-5 of the WTA rankings. The 28-year-old reached her maiden WTA 1000 final in Madrid and made it to the semifinals of the Miami Open and the Canadian Open.

She also reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals, the most recent of which came at the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Vandeweghe's best outing so far this season came at the Charleston Open, where she reached the quarterfinals with wins over Anastasia Gasanovsa, Lauren Davis and Jessica Pegula.

The 30-year-old received a wildcard for the US Open and suffered an opening-round elimination at the hands of Maryna Zanevska. She then competed at the San Diego Open and faced compatriot Sofia Kenin in the first round.

Vandeweghe started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-1 before the 2020 Australian Open champion roared back to win the second by the same scoreline. The former World No. 10 won the decider 6-4 to seal her place in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe head-to-head

Vandeweghe leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Pegula, having beaten her 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 of this season's Charleston Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jessica Pegula -650 -5.5 (+100) Over 19.5 (-125) Coco Vandeweghe +400 +5.5 (-140) Under 19.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the favorite to win but Vandeweghe should not be written off considering she won the last encounter between the two.

The World No. 6 will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and put pressure on her opponent. However, she will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Vandeweghe has a solid serve that can fetch her free points and will look to make the most out of her powerful groundstrokes. The 30-year-old will have to be at her absolute best in order to stand a chance against her compatriot.

Vandeweghe beat Pegula this season so she will be in good spirits entering the match. However, the latter should have little trouble beating her unless she has an off day.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

