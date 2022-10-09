San Diego Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Leylah Fernandez vs (8) Daria Kasatkina

Date: October 10, 2022

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Leylah Fernandez will face eighth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the San Diego Open on Monday.

Fernandez is set to participate as a wildcard at the tournament in San Diego. The 2021 US Open runner-up was previously seen in action at Flushing Meadows where she was seen off by Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Leylah Fernandez has won one title this year at the Monterrey Open

The Canadian has had a subpar year, also needing to tend to a foot injury. She has recorded 18 wins and 11 losses this season and successfully defended her Monterrey Open title to claim her sole trophy of 2022. Apart from that, her next best showing has been in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Daria Kasatkina, on the other hand, has had a significant year. The Russian has a win-loss record of 38-19 and has won two titles in 2022 – The Silicon Valley Classic and the Granby Championships. She has additionally featured in the semifinals of the Gippsland trophy, the Sydney International, the Italian Open and the French Open as well as the quarterfinals of the Berlin Championships and the Bad Homburg Open.

The 25-year-old will compete in San Diego on the back of a second-round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Ostrava Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Fernandez and Kasatkina have clashed on one occasion at the 2022 Italian Open, where the Russian sealed the victory in the deciding tie-break 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2). Their head-to-head record thus stands at 1-0 in favor of Kasatkina.

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Leylah Fernandez +150 +3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-110) Daria Kasatkina -188 -3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Kasatkina will enter the encounter as the favorite

Daria Kasatkina will enter the encounter as the favorite. Although the Russian has experienced a dip in form in the past two tournaments – the US Open and the Ostrava Open, having played two matches since her showing in New York will work in her favor. Fernandez, meanwhile, will be contesting in San Diego after a gap of over a month since the US Open.

Both players are known for their counterpunching style from the baseline. Kasatkina is craftier with her game and is often seen changing the pace of rallies. She is also able to produce extreme angles with her shots and is a great mover on the court.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is an aggressive counterpuncher. She resorts to taking the ball early to take time away from her opponents. The Canadian tends to approach the net to disrupt her opponent’s rhythm. She will, however, create room for the Russian to hit her well-constructed lob shots in the process.

Kasatkina is expected to read Fernandez’s moves well and outshine the 20-year-old in this fixture.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

