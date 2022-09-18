San Diego Open 2022: Mackenzie McDonald vs Henri Laaksonen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Henri Laaksonen.

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Diego, California, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Henri Laaksonen preview

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2022 US Open.

Home favorite Mackenzie McDonald will take on Henri Laaksonen in the first round of the 2022 San Diego Open.

McDonald has had a rather average season, compiling a 17-22 record so far. He was unable to string two wins in a row until the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, where he made it to the quarterfinals. He reached the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time at the Miami Open, but lost to Alexander Zverev.

McDonald's clay swing was underwhelming, but he concluded it with his first-ever third-round showing at the French Open. The American's grass season was quite similar and ended with a second-round exit from Wimbledon. The 27-year-old won just a couple of matches across four tournaments in the lead-up to the US Open.

In the season's final Grand Slam, McDonald lost to Joao Sousa in the first round. He'll now be aiming to step up his game in the remaining few events of the season.

Herni Laaksonen at the 2022 French Open.

Henri Laaksonen's season has been quite dismal, managing to score only three wins so far. After failing to qualify for the Melbourne Summer Set at the start of the year, he made it to the main draw as a lucky loser. The Swiss led 4-6, 6-3, 5-2 when his opponent, Benoit Paire, retired. Nevertheless, it counted as a win for him.

Laaksonen then lost to Jaume Munar and didn't win a match for the next two months. His next win came at the Miami Open when he defeated Paire in the first round yet again. The 30-year-old's third and final win of the season so far was at the French Open. He defeated Pedro Martinez in the first round but went down to Holger Rune in the next round.

Since then, Laaksonen has lost in the opening round of every ATP tournament. He also failed to make it past the qualifying rounds of the US Open, which has now led to his exit from the top 100 of the rankings.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Henri Laaksonen head-to-head

Laaksonen leads McDonald 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in straight sets.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Henri Laaksonen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald -350 +1.5 (-1000) Over 21.5 (-115) Henri Laaksonen +260 -1.5 (+475) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Henri Laaksonen prediction

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2022 French Open.

Given Laaksonen's poor season so far, it's hard to see him coming out on top in this encounter. Two of his three wins have come against Paire, who has struggled throughout the year as well. McDonald himself hasn't been a beacon of consistency, but has a shot at securing an easy victory.

Laaksonen will need to raise his level considerably if he wants to make any sort of impact in this match. He's able to serve well from time to time, and if he manages to remain steady during his service games, he might stand a chance.

McDonald's consistency often makes him a difficult opponent to wear down. The American is able to execute most of his shots quite well, and if he plays his usual game, he should be able to get past Laaksonen with ease.

Pick: Mackenzie McDonald to win in straight sets.

