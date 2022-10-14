San Diego Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs Danielle Collins.

Date: October 14, 2022.

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 2 am GMT, 10 pm ET and 7:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Danielle Collins preview

Paula Badosa at the 2022 San Diego Open.

World No. 4 Paula Badosa will lock horns with 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the 2022 San Diego Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Badosa took on qualifier Louisa Chirico in the second round. The Spaniard took charge of the match from the very first point and captured the opening set in 19 minutes by handing out a bagel.

Chirico started the second set by securing a break of serve to halt Badosa's momentum. The World No. 4 broke her opponent's serve in the very next game to get back on serve. The American snagged another break to go 3-2 up.

That turned out to be the final hurdle for Badosa as she claimed the next four games in a row to win the match 6-0, 6-3. She snapped a three-match losing streak with this victory and has reached her seventh quarterfinal of the season.

Danielle Collins at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Collins, meanwhile, commenced her campaign in San Diego with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over World No. 10 Caroline Garcia. She was up against 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the second round.

Collins was off to a hot start as she jumped to a 5-0 lead in no time. Trevisan put up a little resistance, even breaking her opponent's serve as she tried to close out the set. The American soon put an end to her fightback, securing a break of serve to clinch the first set.

The second set was quite chaotic as the duo had a tough time holding serve. Trevian was the first to strike, going up a break to lead 2-1. Collins got back on serve and the break fest commenced soon after. There were five straight breaks of serve from the sixth game onwards. The American eventually got the upper hand to win the contest 6-2, 6-4 and reach her third quarterfinal of the season.

Paula Badosa vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Paula Badosa vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Paula Badosa +105 -1.5 (+220) 2 sets (-190) Danielle Collins -135 +1.5 (-350) 3 sets (+135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Paula Badosa vs Danielle Collins prediction

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Italian Open.

Badosa earned a dominant win over Chirico in the previous round and it was the need of the hour for her after three straight losses. Collins was off to a great start, but was tested a fair bit by Trevisan in the second round. The American's serve got a little shaky towards the end, something she'll need to take care of in the next round.

Badosa will need to keep up her serving numbers or else be prepared for some stinging return winners from Collins in response. The Spaniard will also need to counter her opponent's backhand successfully in order to get a shot at winning.

Both players are also fighting for a spot in the WTA Finals. Badosa is ahead of Collins in the race at the moment, and a deep run here could further boost their odds of qualifying for the year-end championships.

With so much on the line, expect both players to give it their all. Collins is in slightly better form here, so expect the American to come through this clash.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

