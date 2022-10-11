San Diego Open 2022: Sloane Stephens vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Sloane Stephens vs Jil Teichmann

Date: October 11, 2022

Tournament: San Diego Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Sloane Stephens vs Jil Teichmann preview

Stephens has had a disappointing season so far

Sloane Stephens will face Jil Teichmann in the first round of the San Diego Open on Tuesday.

Stephens has had a disappointing 2022 season apart from winning the Abierto Zapopan and reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The American made it to the second round of the US Open but lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. She then competed at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma as the fourth seed and won her opening match against Magdalena Frech. However, she lost to Danka Kovinic in the Round of 16.

Jil Teichmann had an impressive clay-court season, where she reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. However, her performances suffered a dip in the months that followed.

The Swiss' most notable run recently was reaching the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Simona Halep. She followed this up with opening-round defeats at the Western & Southern Open, the US Open and the AGEL Open.

Teichmann competed in the qualifiers of the San Diego Open and booked her place in the main draw with wins over Carol Zhao and Caroline Dolehide.

Sloane Stephens vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Stephens leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Teichmann, having thrashed her 6-2, 6-0 in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this year.

Sloane Stephens vs Jil Teichmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Sloane Stephens -110 -1.5 (+190) Jil Teichmann -115 +1.5 (-275)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sloane Stephens vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Neither player has performed particularly well over the past few months, making this a difficult match to predict.

Stephens tends to take a cautious approach and prefers to play defensively from the baseline. However, she can quickly switch to offense and is capable of forcing her opponents into making errors. The American will look to use her powerful forehand to finish off points.

Teichmann is a counterpuncher who does not mind engaging in long rallies. The Swiss is strong off both wings and can surprise opponents with her power.

Stephens might have a bit of an edge considering she's playing at home and is coming up against a player in dismal form.

Pick: Stephens to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes