San Diego Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

After a successful debut in 2021, the San Diego Open returns for yet another edition. The ATP 250 event will be held from September 19-25 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California.

Dan Evans leads the tournament as the top seed. He has been on Davis Cup duty over the past week. However, the Brits were knocked out in the group stage after losses to the United States and the Netherlands.

Evans has had a decent season so far, with a semifinal showing at the Canadian Open, a Masters 1000 event, being the highlight. He'll now be aiming to reach his first final of the year.

Jenson Brooksby is seeded second. The 21-year old finished as the runner-up in Dallas and Atlanta this season, and will be seeking to lay his hands on the winner's trophy this time. Marcos Giron and Pedro Martinez are seeded third and fourth respectively.

Fifth seed Brandon Nakashima has been quite inconsistent this season. However, he made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at this year's Wimbledon. The 21-year old will be aiming to put up an impressive performance in front of his home crowd.

J.J. Wolf's career is on the upswing this year. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 72 this month, helped by his third-round appearance at the US Open. Brandon Holt made waves at the US Open with a win over Taylor Fritz. The promising youngster has been given a wildcard to compete at the San Diego Open.

Fernando Verdasco and Zachary Svajda were the remaining wildcard recipients. All in all, the 2022 San Diego Open features a competitive draw, with plenty of exciting match-ups set to unfold over the next few days. Here's all the relevant broadcast information with respect to the tournament.

San Diego Open channel & live streaming list

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 US Open.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

