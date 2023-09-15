San Diego Open 2023: Barbora Krejcikova vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Barbora Krejcikova vs Danielle Collins

Date: September 15, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Danielle Collins preview

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova will square off against Danielle Collins in the semifinals of the 2023 San Diego Open on Friday.

Krejcikova defeated Anhelina Kalinina in the second round here to snap her four-match losing streak. She was up against seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.

Krejcikova was off to a fast start as she broke her opponent's serve twice to go 5-1 up in the first set. Haddad Maia tried to turn things around by going on a three game run, but to no avail. The Czech was able to wrap up the set on her second try.

Krejcikova once again took a double break lead to go 3-0 up in the second set. Haddad Maia managed to get one of the breaks back, but still remained on the backfoot.

Krejcikova then kept her nose in front until the end of the match to win 6-4, 6-3. She has also made the last four in doubles with compatriot Katerina Siniakova. It marks their best showing as a team since winning the title at Indian Wells in March.

Collins, meanwhile, knocked out Louisa Chirico and Jelena Ostapenko to set up a semifinal showdown against second seed Caroline Garcia. The American raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set and clinched the opener soon after that.

Collins broke Garcia's serve twice in the second set as well to win the match 6-2, 6-3 in little over an hour. She has also reached the semifinals here in doubles alongside partner Coco Vandeweghe.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Barbora Krejcikova Danielle Collins

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Krejcikova won in straight sets, but was still made to work hard by Haddad Maia. Collins, on the other hand, barely broke a sweat over the course of her routine victory over Garcia. She didn't even face a single break point throughout the match.

Krejcikova will need to find a way to push Collins way behind the baseline. The American loves to step inside the court and take the ball early to pummel her opponents into submission with hard-hitting shots.

Krejcikova could also gain the upper hand if she prolongs the rallies by mixing up her shots. She has the ability to do so quite well too. Collins, on the other hand, will try to keep the points short with her brand of first-strike tennis.

Both have played reasonably well, but with Krejcikova taking a medical time-out in the previous round, she might not be at her best physically. As such, Collins will have a slight edge heading into this contest.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.