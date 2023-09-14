San Diego Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (7) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (4) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: September 14, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Top-20 players Barbora Krejcikova and Beatriz Haddad Maia will lock horns in a quarterfinal encounter at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Krecjikova, the fourth seed, came into the tournament with a spate of early exits. The Czech has not logged back-to-back main draw wins since reaching the Eastbourne final in June and will be keen on changing it. Speaking of stats, the Czech holds a modest 26-16 win-loss record for the season.

Haddad Maia has played two marathon matches in San Diego.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has enjoyed a more fruitful second half of the season so far. While she also staged deep runs in the first half of the season, her big break came at the French Open — where she reached the last four. She followed it up with a second week showing at the Wimbledon Championships as well.

The Brazilian returned to the hardcourts in North America to a disappointing few outings but has shown great character in her two wins in San Diego. The three-set marathon against Marta Kostyuk marked her 29th win of the season against 19 losses.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Krejcikova leads Haddad Maia in their current head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. She won their latest encounter at the 2022 Tallinn Open in straight sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia Babora Krejcikova

(Odds to be updated)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Qatar Total Energies Open - Day One

Both Barbora Krejcikova and Beatriz Haddad Maia have underperformed in some of their recent outings and will be keen to rediscover their best tennis as the season moves into its final leg.

Krejcikova, in particular, has gone off the rails. She, however, has shown flashes of revival in San Diego — ousting a tricky Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets.

The Czech will need to step up against a battle-hardened opponent. When playing at her best, Haddad Maia can take the racket out of her opponent's hand. She uses her first serve to set up points well and has stayed solid behind the shot — winning 65% of the points.

The Brazilian has also created a whopping 26 break points in just two matches. With Krejcikova's serve not being the biggest, the Czech could come under threat. She will need to be aggressive and not allow Haddad Maia to dictate rallies. However, given the Brazilian's recent form, it looks like a tough ask.

Prediction: Haddad Maia to win in three sets