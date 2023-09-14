San Diego Open 2023: Danielle Collins vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs (2) Caroline Garcia

Date: September 15, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Garcia preview

Caroline Garcia prepares to return a serve

Second seed Caroline Garcia is looking to get her 2023 season back on track, but will likely face plenty of resistance from the dangerous Danielle Collins in their last-eight match in San Diego on Friday.

Garcia, who had a breakout year in 2022, has cooled off this season as evidenced by her 32-20 win-loss record on the WTA tour. The highlights of her year include two runner-up finishes in Monterrey and Lyon, where she lost to Donna Vekic and Alycia Parks, respectively.

The Frenchwoman has failed to make an impact on the women's circuit over the last six months. Ever since reaching the final of the 250-level tournament in Monterrey in March, she has failed to go past the quarterfinals of any events. The World No. 10 also suffered an upset against Chinese qualifier Yafan Wang in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Garcia received a bye into the second round of the San Diego Open, where she overcame former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in three sets to reach the last eight.

Collins, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down season, only managing to win 19 of her 35 matches on the WTA tour. The World No. 43 was on the verge of falling outside of the top 50 rankings in August, but a quarterfinal showing at the Canadian Open helped her stay afloat.

The 29-year-old American has been in good form this week as well. She came from a set down to beat World No. 16 Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the San Diego Open.

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Collins leads Garcia by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. She beat her at this very tournament last year, and also got the better of the Frenchwoman in their only Major tournament meeting at the 2019 Australian Open.

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Garcia odds

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Danielle Collins hits a forehand

Collins plays a very aggressive game and is capable of hitting powerful groundstrokes off her forehand and backhand. The American also likes yelling "c'mon" on virtually every point to keep herself motivated. She will need every bit of her intensity when she takes on Garcia.

The World No. 10, meanwhile, also possesses big groundstrokes. What sets her apart from other players, though, is her return game. The Frenchwoman is often seen camping inside the court as her opponents' serve. This tactic allows her to cut the angle of the serve short, and get an early advantage in the rallies.

Having said that, she might have trouble dealing with Collins' big, flat first serve. This match will probably come down to maintaining a healthy winner-to-unforced error ratio. And while Garcia has far more experience coming into the match, her American opponent is always capable of springing up an upset on top players.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets