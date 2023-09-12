San Diego Open 2023: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: September 12, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2023 US Open.

Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jelena Ostapenko will square off in the first round of the 2023 San Diego Open on Tuesday.

Alexandrova is having one of the best seasons of her career so far. She defended her crown at the Libema Open and secured her fourth career title in the process. The Russian also made it to the fourth round of a Major for the first time at Wimbledon, while reaching the third round of the remaining three Grand Slams.

Alexandrova made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, just her second at the WTA 1000 level. She also finished as the runner-up at the WTA 250 event in Cleveland last month. Her overall record for the season stands at 29-16.

Ostapenko has played some of her best tennis this year to rack up some consistent results. She reached the last eight of two Majors, the Australian Open and the US Open. The Latvian ended Iga Swiatek's title defense at the latter event and then lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Ostapenko has clinched one title this season, which came at the WTA 250 in Birmingham. Her other best result includes a semifinal showing at the Italian Open. The 26-year-old has compiled a 32-17 record for the season thus far.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Alexandrova leads Ostapenko 4-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Seoul Open in straight sets.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ekaterina Alexandrova +100 +1.5 (-250) Over 21.5 (-125) Jelena Ostapenko -125 -1.5 (+175) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open.

Both have performed quite well this season, albeit in patches at times. Ostapenko and Alexandrova like to hit the ball hard and also have a tendency to throw in a few double faults. Alexandrova seems to have Ostapenko's number, having outclassed her in most of their matches.

Their previous encounter was for the title in Seoul last year. The first set was quite competitive, which Alexandrova claimed it in the tie-break. However, the second set was a complete blowout as the Russian blanked Ostapenko 6-0 to win the match.

With both capable of matching each other in terms of power and shotmaking, it usually boils down to who commits the least errors. Alexandrova has been the one to play a little cautiously, but Ostapenko arrives in San Diego following her quarterfinal run at the US Open.

If the Ostapenko keeps up her form, she could notch up a much-needed win over Alexandrova. It could also boost her chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals. However, if the former French Open goes back to being inconsistent, the Russian could maintain her supremacy in this rivalry.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.