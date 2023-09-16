San Diego Open 2023 Final: Sofia Kenin vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs (4) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: September 16, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Sofia Kenin in action at the San Diego Open

Sofia Kenin will face fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the San Diego Open on Sunday.

The American entered the WTA 500 event after a second-round exit at the US Open, where she put up a tough fight against 13th seed Daria Kasatkina before losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Kenin started her San Diego Open campaign by beating sixth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4. She then came back from a set down to defeat Katie Volynets 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to book her place in the quarterfinals. Here, the 2020 Australian Open champion triumphed 6-2, 6-3 over Anastasia Potapova to set up a semifinal clash with Emma Navarro.

Kenin started the match in a dominant fashion, taking the first set 6-2 and going up a break in the second. However, Navarro won five out of the last seven games to level the match. The former World No. 4 raced to a 4-1 lead in the final set and went on to win it 6-4 to reach her first final since the 2020 French Open.

Barbora Krejcikova entered the San Diego Open as the fourth seed and received a walkover to the second round. Here, she beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Krejcikova beat the Brazilian 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals, where she was up against Danielle Collins. The American took the opening set 6-3 but the Czech bounced back in the second, winning it 7-5 after breaking serve in the very last game to force the match into a decider.

The final set saw three service breaks in the first four games, and two of them came from Krejcikova. These turned out to be decisive as the former World No. 2 won 6-4 to reach her third singles final of the 2023 season.

Sofia Kenin vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Krejcikova leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten Kenin 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the Italian Open in 2021.

Sofia Kenin vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Sofia Kenin Barbora Krejcikova

(Odds will be updated when available)

Sofia Kenin vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Krejcikova's ranking and relatively better form give her the edge entering the match. That said, Kenin has produced some fine performances and will be high on confidence after reaching her first final in three years, particularly after the injury issues she faced in 2022.

Kenin's first serve has been decent so far during the San Diego Open, serving five aces while winning 110 out of 176 points (62.5%). Her second serve, however, has been a little concerning at times, having served 18 double faults. She will have to be careful not to serve too many of those against Krejcikova, who has won nearly 60% of points (59.8%) on her opponent's second serve.

The American has a wide range of shots at her disposal and will look to use it against Krejcikova. She will look to be aggressive from the start and dictate points.

Krejcikova has been quite effective on her first serve, serving 19 aces and winning 92 out of 130 points (70.8%). Like Kenin, the Czech's second serve will also be a matter of concern as she has served 19 double faults so far in San Diego and has won just 39 out of 85 points on it.

Krejcikova loves to play aggressively but she is also a pretty decent counterpuncher. Her net play is also quite good thanks to her doubles prowess.

Composure will be an important factor in this match and Krejcikova might have an edge in that department, particularly when she has made a deep run at a tournament. As good as Kenin has been over the past week, the Czech should be able to come out on top and win her second singles title of the season.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in straight sets.