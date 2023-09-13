San Diego Open 2023: Jelena Ostapenko vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Danielle Collins

Date: September 13, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Danielle Collins preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2023 San Diego Open on Wednesday.

Ostapenko was drawn against eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. The Lativan trailed 4-2 in the first set, but fought back to level the score. While she let go of four set points on her opponent's serve at 6-5, she still managed to grab the set in the ensuing tie-break.

Ostapenko broke Alexandrova's serve twice as she raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set. The Russian bagged the next three games to make it 4-3, but still trailed by a break. She then saved a match point for a gutsy service hold in the ninth game.

Alexandrova managed to push the set into a tie-break, in which she almost blew a 5-2 lead before regrouping to claim the set. She fell behind 2-0 to start the third set, but turned the tables on the Latvian by reeling off five straight games to go 5-2 up.

There was still one final twist in the match. Alexandrova was on the cusp of victory, but Ostapenko raised her level to stage an incredible fightback. She swept the next five games to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5.

Collins faced qualifier Louisa Chirico in the first round. The opening set was competitive, with the former narrowly edging out her opponent to clinch it. The second set was the complete opposite as the 2022 Australian Open finalist dominated her fellow American to win 7-5, 6-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Collins 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open in three sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Danielle Collins

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 US Open.

Ostapenko edged out Alexandrova in a thrilling three-set encounter. The match had it all, some stunning winners, momentum shifts and meltdowns, all the ingredients necessary for an entertaining show when the Latvian in involved.

The win was quite important for Ostapenko as she has struggled against the Russian in the past. It was her 17th three-set win of the season as well. Meanwhile, Collins made light work of Chirico to advance further.

In this match-up between two of the tour's hardest hitters of the ball, Collins has come up short twice so far. Ostapenko bested her on both occasion they faced off as she downed the American with her brand of relentless power hitting.

Collins is capable of playing some measured tennis while still being aggressive, unlike Ostapenko who swings for the fences on every shot. But the latter's ultra risky game often rewards her. Based on their form and prior results, the former French Open champion has the edge in this duel.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.