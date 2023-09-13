San Diego Open 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Maria Sakkari vs Camila Osorio

Date: September 13, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Camila Osorio preview

Maria Sakkari hits a forehand

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari is looking for some much-needed redemption this week in San Diego. She will take on World No. 75 Camila Osorio on Wednesday for a place in the last eight of the 500-level event.

The former World No. 3's results this year have been far from impressive, going by her usual standards. The Greek has posted a 28-18 win-loss record, failing to make an impact at the Major tournaments. More concerningly, the Greek has lost four of her last five outings on the WTA tour. Her most recent loss came in the first round of the US Open, where she lost to Rebeka Masarova in straight sets.

At this week's San Diego Open, she received a bye in the first-round. She will have to be at her best to dispatch the tricky Camila Osorio.

On the other hand, the Colombian has had to emerge through qualifying in most WTA tournaments this year because of her ranking. Osorio worked hard in the clay season, qualifying for both the Italian Open and the French Open, before reaching Round of 16 and Round of 64 at the events, respectively.

The 21-year-old also had to go through qualifying for this week's San Diego Open. She defeated Kayla Day and Jamie Loeb before beating Poland's Magdalena Frech in three sets to reach the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

Maria Sakkari vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

The two players have met on the WTA tour only once, with the Greek leading the Colombian by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head. She defeated her younger opponent for the loss of just five games at the 2022 Rothesay Open.

Maria Sakkari vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Maria Sakkari Camila Osorio

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Maria Sakkari vs Camila Osorio prediction

Camila Osorio retrieves a ball

The Greek is a very good all-round player; she plays solid groundstrokes from the baseline, while also possessing a reliable serve and return game. She can also punt winners at will, while being adept at enduring long rallies from the back of the court.

Having said that, her shot selection often lets her down, especially on crucial points. After her first round exit at the New York Major, Sakkari was reduced to tears and pondered over taking a break from competitive tennis.

However, the 25-year-old has decided to compete at this week's San Diego Open. Her opponent Osorio, meanwhile, could prove to be a litmus test for her toughness. The Colombian doesn't have easy power, but she makes up for it with her rally tolerance and resilience.

She is also capable of hitting high, deep balls, which often push her opponents back and force them to make errors. This tactic may be interesting to watch against a baseliner like Sakkari, even if it is not likely to get her across the finishing line.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets