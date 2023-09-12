San Diego Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: September 13, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Anastasia Potapova preview

US Open Tennis

Top seed Ons Jabeur will take on World No. 27 Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the San Diego Open on Wednesday.

The Tunisian has been in solid form this season, amassing 27 wins from 39 matches and a title-winning run at the Charleston Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Wimbledon Championships.

The 29-year-old will enter the San Diego Open on the back of a disappointing fourth round exit at the US Open. Chinese player Qinwen Zheng stunned her in one hour and 22 minutes, 6-2, 6-4. Jabeur will be hoping to make amends instantly and start well at the San Diego Open.

US Open Tennis

Anastasia Potapova has also had a promising season so far, securing 29 wins from 47 matches and a title-winning run at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz event. She also reached the semifinals at the Stuttgart Open and the Birmingham Classic.

The Russian entered San Diego on the back of early exits at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open. She began her campaign on a brilliant note, overpowering Alycia Parks in three-sets, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Potapova will be hoping to present a tough challenge for Jabeur in the next round.

Ons Jabeur vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Jabeur leads the head-to-head against Potapova 1-0. The Tunisian defeated her at the 2021 Birmingham Classic in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur Anastasia Potapova

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Ons Jabeur vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

US Open Tennis

Fans are set to witness an intriguing clash in the second round of 2023 San Diego Open, as top seed Ons Jabeur takes on the formidable Anastasia Potapova.

Known for her versatile game, Jabeur possesses a mix of aggressive groundstrokes and finesse at the net. Her surprising exit at the US Open should motivate to bounce back strongly in San Diego. The Tunisian will look to keep her errors in check, exploit her opponent's weaknesses and start well at the WTA 500 event.

Potapova, has been on the rise this season, with 29 wins and a title-winning run on the main tour. The Russian's game is marked by powerful baseline shots and an attacking mindset. Despite early exits at the Cincinnati and the US Open, she began her campaign in San Diego impressively.

However, considering Jabeur's experience and overall consistency on the main tour, she will be the heavy favorite to win this match. The head-to-head record also favours the Tunisian, who has a near 60% success ratio on hardcourts.

Potapova's aggressive play and ability to play long rallies could pose a challenge for Jabeur, but it is likely that the top seed solves this riddle and secures her place in the quarterfinals in San Diego.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.