San Diego Open 2023: Sloane Stephens vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Elise Mertens

Date: September 12, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Sloane Stephens vs Elise Mertens preview

Sloane Stephens hits a forehand

World No. 29 Elise Mertens will face former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday for a place in the second round of the 2023 San Diego Open.

Stephens has had a mixed year in 2023, accumulating a 23-18 win-loss record on the WTA tour. The American reached the Round of 16 at the WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Montreal but crashed out in the first round of the 2023 US Open. The highlights of her season include winning the 125-level event in Saint-Malo and reaching the semifinals at the 250-level event in Rabat.

Mertens, meanwhile, has put up just as dismal numbers in 2023, only managing to win 22 of her 40 matches on the women's tour. It should be noted, however, that the former World No. 12 has struggled with a variety of injuries over the last two years.

The Belgian did give a good account for herself at this year's US Open, though, beating Mirjam Bjorklund and Danielle Collins to reach the third round. She then lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff despite having won the first set.

Sloane Stephens vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Mertens and Stephens have met each other twice on the WTA tour previously. They have split their matches; while the Belgian defeated her at the 2018 Cincinnati Open, the American returned the favor a week later at the US Open.

Sloane Stephens vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Elise Mertens Sloane Stephens

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Sloane Stephens vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens retrieves a ball

In the past, Stephens impressed fans with her shot-making and athleticism, which even helped her win her maiden Major title at the 2017 US Open. The American has been a shadow of her past self since then, though, failing to make inroads at a majority of the big tournaments.

The key for the World No. 36 will be her ability to smack heavy forehands and push back Mertens, who is known for her defensive play. The Belgian, for her part, has consistent groundstrokes off both wings. She likes to take the ball on the rise and redirect her shots with depth and weight.

While the World No. 29 doesn't take big cuts on the ball like her opponent, she is far more consistent from the baseline. Mertens' steadiness from the back of the court will likely hold her in good stead when the two meet on Tuesday.

Pick: Elise Mertens to win in three sets