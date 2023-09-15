San Diego Open 2023: Sofia Kenin vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Emma Navarro

Date: September 15, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Emma Navarro preview

US Open Tennis

Former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin will take on Emma Navarro in the semifinals of the San Diego Open on Friday.

The American has been putting in the hard yards to find her best form on the main tour. She has had an encouraging season so far, chalking up 21 wins from 47 matches and a semifinal run at the Hobart International. She also reached the third round at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old entered San Diego on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. Kenin began her campaign with a brilliant win over Veronika Kudermetova and then overpowered the likes of Katie Volynets and Anastasia Potapova en route to the last four. She breezed past the Russian Potapova in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

On the other hand, American qualifier Emma Navarro has had a promising season so far. The youngster has garnered 30 wins from 50 matches and title-winning runs at the ITF W25 Naples, W100 Charleston, and W60 Charlottesville. She also reached the semifinals at the Bad Homburg Open and the third round at the Cincinnati Open.

Navarro entered San Diego on the back of a first-round exit at the US Open. She instantly made amends, defeating the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Maria Sakkari en route to the last four. The 22-year-old outfoxed the Greek Sakkari in a tough three-set contest 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(4).

Sofia Kenin vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kenin and Navarro is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Sofia Kenin vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Emma Navarro

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Sofia Kenin vs Emma Navarro prediction

US Open Tennis

In what promises to be a thrilling semifinal clash at the San Diego Open on Friday, former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin is set to take on the emerging American qualifier, Emma Navarro. Both players have displayed their prowess throughout the tournament so far, making it a compelling showdown for fans and tennis enthusiasts alike.

Kenin is no stranger to the big stage, having achieved remarkable success in her career, including a Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open. Despite a slightly rocky season, she seems to have regained her rhythm in San Diego. The American's aggressive baseline game and ability to dictate play could prove to be decisive factors in this matchup.

On the other side of the net, we have the 22-year-old rising star, Emma Navarro. She might be relatively new to the professional circuit, but her recent achievements speak volumes about her potential. The youngster boasts titles from various ITF events and has demonstrated her tenacity by reaching the semifinals at the Bad Homburg Open. Her three-set victory over Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals showcased her mental resilience and determination.

While the head-to-head record between Kenin and Navarro stands at 0-0, this encounter is bound to be a close contest. The American's experience and aggression may give her an edge, but Navarro's youth and hunger for success cannot be underestimated.

Nevertheless, the tie will be tilted towards Sofia Kenin, in what is expected to be a tough three-set battle. Her ability to handle pressure situations and exploit her opponent's weaknesses might prove crucial in securing a hard-fought victory.

Navarro has the potential to spring an upset if she maintains her composure and capitalizes on any opportunities that come her way, but Kenin seems to be in top form at the moment and should be able to sneak through to the finals.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.