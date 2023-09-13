San Diego Open 2023: Sofia Kenin vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs (WC) Katie Volynets

Date: September 13, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Katie Volynets preview

Sofia Kenin at the 2023 US Open.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will take on Katie Volynets in the second round of the 2023 San Diego Open on Thursday.

Kenin was up against sixth seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round. The American was miles better than her opponent in the first set, which she clinched thanks to a single break of serve in her favor.

Kudermetova managed to race ahead in the second set by taking a 4-2 lead. It looked like the match was headed to a decider, but Kenin changed the course of the contest. The American nabbed the next four games on the trot to complete a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Volynets faced this year's junior Wimbledon champion Clervie Ngounoue in her opener. The former was thoroughly outclassed by the latter in the first set, who clinched it with ease.

Volynets led by a break thrice in the second set, but couldn't hold on to the advantage as Ngounoue broke back every time to level the score. However, the 21-year-old managed to claim the second set by breaking her opponent's serve in the 10th game.

The momentum was on Volynets' side by now. Her experience came in handy as she was able to get the better of Ngounoue in the crucial deciding set to win the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sofia Kenin vs Katie Volynets odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Katie Volynets

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Sofia Kenin vs Katie Volynets prediction

Katie Volynets at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Volynets rallied from a set down to oust Ngounoue. The 21-year-old is in the middle of a breakthrough season. She reached the third round of a Major for the first time at the Australian Open and later made it to her maiden WTA semifinal in Austin.

While Kenin played at a pretty decent level to send Kudermetova packing, the latter's form has been quite dismal for quite some time. The American was in control of the match for the most part except for a brief period in the second set.

This all-American showdown depends on how Kenin's body holds up. Her thigh was all strapped up in the previous round. While it didn't hinder her, the same injury was responsible for her loss at the US Open.

At her best, Kenin has the game to outfox Volynets with ease. However, she doesn't display the same level that won her a Major that often these days. If the 2020 Australian Open champion channels the same form, she could find herself in the next round, otherwise, it's another early exit for her.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.