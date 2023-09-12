San Diego Open 2023: Veronika Kudermetova vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Veronika Kudermetova vs Sofia Kenin

Date: September 13, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Sofia Kenin preview

Sixth seed Veronika Kudermetova will take on World No. 93 Sofia Kenin in the first round of the San Diego Open on Wednesday.

The Russian has had a hot and cold season so far, chalking up 27 wins from 44 matches and a runner-up finish at the Libema Open. She also reached the semifinals in Adelaide, Doha, Madrid, and Rome.

The 26-year-old will enter San Diego on the back of an underwhelming first-round exit at the US Open. American Bernarda Pera outclassed her in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. Kudermetova will be hoping to make amends and have a solid run at the San Diego Open.

On the other hand, Sofia Kenin has been putting in the hard yards to find her best form on the main tour. The American has secured 18 wins from 34 matches and a semifinal run at the Hobart International. She also reached the third round at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old will enter San Diego on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina outlasted her in a thrilling three-set tie 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Nevertheless, Kenin has shown signs of improvement in the last few months and could make a significant impact soon.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kudermetova and Kenin is poised at 1-1. The Russian Kudermetova won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Sofia Kenin odds

Veronika Kudermetova vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Both players will be determined to start well in San Diego. Fans can expect an engrossing first-round tie between Veronika Kudermetova and Sofia Kenin.

Kudermetova has had an eventful season, characterized by moments of brilliance and some setbacks. Her aggressive baseline play, powerful forehand, and ability to control rallies have earned her 27 victories this season.

However, her recent exit at the US Open must have motivated her to come back stronger in San Diego. The Russian will look to dictate play from the baseline, using her groundstrokes to keep Kenin on the run.

On the other hand, Kenin has been striving to regain her peak form. She's known for her resilience, court coverage, and counterpunching style of play. Her ability to turn defense into offense is her strong suit. Despite a tough run at the US Open the American has been steadily improving her form on the main tour.

Considering their form throughout the season and Kudermetova's previous victory over Kenin, the Russian might have a slight edge going into this match. She will utilize her aggressive style of play and try to unsettle her opponent from the word go.

If Kenin can absorb the pressure well during the early exchanges and keep her errors in check, she might have a say in this match. But, it is most likely that the sixth seed overpowers her opponent and secures her place in the second round.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in straight sets.