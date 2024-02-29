San Diego Open 2024 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Donna Vekic vs Marina Stakusic

The San Diego Open is headed towards its business end and the likes of Donna Vekic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will look to seal the remaining quarterfinal spots on Day 4 of action.

Others taking to the court on Thursday (February 29) include Australian Open breakout stars Dayana Yastremska and Anna Blinkova, as well as home hope Emma Navarro.

Here’s a look at the prospects of the players in action:

Donna Vekic vs Marina Stakusic

Marina Stakusic at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Donna Vekic will take on teen qualifier Marina Stakusic, who shot to fame after taking out a much more experienced Martina Trevisan to help Canada lift the Billie Jean King Cup last year.

The fact that Stakusic likes playing on the hardcourts is no secret. She has already won three matches this week but faces a tough task against Vekic.

The flat-hitting Croat, who recently ousted Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai, is on a hot streak. Her big return (she won a whopping 66% first serve return points in her last match) and pacey groundstrokes can prove a bit much for the young Stakusic.

Prediction: Donna Vekic in two

Dayana Yastremska vs Anna Blinkova

Dayana Yastremska at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Dayana Yastremska and Anna Blinkova both had breakthrough runs at the 2024 Australian Open, reaching the semifinals and the third round respectively.

Neither, however, has been able to follow it up with other big results. They will have the opportunity to make a WTA 500 quarterfinal on Thursday. Given the damage that Yastremska’s gung-ho brand of tennis can do on quick hardcourts, she has an edge in this match-up.

Prediction: Yastremska in three

Katerina Siniakova vs Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Emma Navarro has enjoyed a solid 2024 season so far, with a title and semifinal to show for. She also made the third round at the Australian Open, coming up short against Yastremska.

Her form, however, should send worrying signs to Katerina Siniakova, who is looking to make her first quarterfinal of the season. The Czech lost to Navarro in the Dubai opener just a week ago and we could be in for another nail-biter.

The home advantage and love for hardcourts should, however, tilt the match in Navarro’s favor.

Prediction: Navarro in three

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Wang Xinyu

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Fans can expect some big hitting when two explosive players, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Wang Xinyu, take to court for their round-of-16 encounter.

Both enjoy taking control of the baseline and things will come down to whoever can get the first strike in. Pavlyuchenkova had a slight health scare in Dubai, but the way she has climbed her way back in top-25 after having dropped out of the top-700 within 12 months, speaks volumes about her abilities.

If she can keep the unforced errors in check, the Russian should be able to outmuscle Xinyu in this one.

Prediction: Pavlyuchekova in three