San Diego Open 2024 Final: Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter

Date: March 4, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter preview

WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024 - Day 6

Sixth seed Marta Kostyuk will take on Katie Boulter in the finals of the San Diego Open 2024 on Sunday.

Kostyuk has made a solid start to her season so far, garnering 12 wins from 16 matches and qaurterfinal appearances at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open 2024. Despite a spirited effort against Coco Gauff in Melbourne, she couldn't edge past the fourth seed in the last eight.

The Ukranian talent entered the San Diego Open, on the back of a second round exit at the Qatar Open. She continued her rich vein of form by beating Taylah Preston, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Jessica Pegula en route to the final. Kostyuk stunned the top seed Pegula in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-1.

WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024 - Day 6

On the other hand, Katie Boulter has made a decent start to her season so far, chalking up eight wins from 11 matches and a second round appearance at the Australian Open. She earned valuable points for her country at the United Cup, but Team Great Britain couldn't make it past the group stage.

The 27-year-old entered the San Diego Open on the back of a second round exit at the Linz Open. She began her campaign cruising past Lesia Tsurenko, and then overpowered the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia, Donna Vekic and Emma Navarro en route to the finals. Boulter defeated Navarro in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kostyuk and Boulter is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk -145 -1.5(+155) Over 20.5(-150) Katie Boulter +110 +1.5(-225) Under 20.5(+105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter prediction

WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024 - Day 5

An exciting finals is on the cards between Marta Kostyk and Katie Boulter at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Both competitors will be determined to lift their first trophy of the new calendar year. Considering ranking superiority and recent results on tour, Kostyuk will be a slight favourite to come out on top.

The Ukranian has surprised her critics with an impressive start to the season so far. She reached the quarterfinals of a Major event for the first time at the Australian Open and is now one win away from claiming her second title on the main tour.

Despite being 2-5 down in the first set against Pegula, Kostyuk dug deep to force a tie-break and snatched the victory in the semifinals in straight sets. Her forehand down the line always kept the American on the backfoot.

On the contrary, Boulter has brought her new season to life with a scintillating run in San Diego. Apart from a third round appearance at the US Open 2023, she failed to make any kind of impact on the main tour in the last eight months.

The Brit No. 1 kept her composure throughout the match against Navarro. She pulled out all the stops to outmuscle the American and constantly created problems for her opponent with her backhand down the line.

Ultimately, the player who starts well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the best chance to lift the title. Both players have a steady game from the baseline, but Boulter should be able to pass this tricky test and use her experience to capture her first title of the season.